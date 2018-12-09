RAYMOND — For years, Rich Hebron remembers his father talking about going to a presidential funeral.
This past week, that bucket-list item became a reality when Rich and his parents, Mel and Karen Hebron, who own Hebron Farm in Raymond, made a whirlwind, 38-hour journey to Washington, D.C. for part of President George H.W. Bush’s funeral.
Working on a farm, it’s not always easy to get away during harvest time. But the timing this year worked out.
Rich, a 2007 graduate of Union Grove High School who now lives in Chicago, was tending bar when he heard the news of Bush’s death on Nov. 30. His first thought was of his own father.
When they talked that weekend, the first thing his dad brought up was Bush’s death.
“Ah, I don’t know if I should go. I would like to,” Mel expressed with a shaky voice, Rich stated in a blog post recalling the conversation.
“If you wanna go, I’ll go with you,” Rich said.
Mel’s voice perked up.
“Oh! Really?”
Then the plan took shape. Mel put new tires on the family’s Chrysler Pacifica and they got ready to go.
The bucket list
Mel, 61, whose great-grandfather started the family farm, said both his father and brother served in the Marine Corps and that he wishes he could have done more for his country. But he wasn’t able to get away from the farm, which was a dairy farm until 1991.
Going to Washington, D.C. to pay his respects to a president was something that he wanted to do for his country.
“He did so much,” Mel said of Bush. “What have I done? ... I felt that I was doing something.”
Near-death experience
The bucket-list item is something that Rich wanted to make sure his father did, especially after having a near-death experience this past May. Even though he lives in Chicago, he still comes back to help on the family farm.
Rich was working on the farm when the tractor he was driving burst into flames after an oil line blew. He jumped from the cab and burned his arm in the process.
The tractor was a complete loss. But Rich considers himself lucky to be alive, and since then he has thought more about his life and has been trying to make more of a conscious effort to live life to the fullest.
“If we only have one life, we might as well live it to the best,” Rich said.
The trip
Once they committed to the trip, they decided to leave Monday night. Rich’s parents left their home in Raymond at about 7 p.m. Monday and picked Rich up in Chicago at about 9 p.m.
From there, they went straight through to Washington, rotating drivers along the way. After arriving, the family got in line at the Capitol to pay their respects at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday — a time Mel specifically recalls.
They were out by 1:37 p.m. They went to a few museums, then headed back and got home at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
While it was a quick trip, Rich said it was certainly worth it. When they got inside the Capitol rotunda, he said, it was an amazing experience. While it was a solemn event, Rich said he couldn’t help but smile thinking about how surreal the experience was to be there with his parents to celebrate the life of America’s 41st president.
When they left the Capitol, Rich said his father thanked him and his mother.
“You know, back in 2008, I realized my president, my pastor, and my doctor were all younger than me,” Mel told his son. “This is something I wanted to do for a long time and I don’t know when I’d have the chance to do it again. I’m glad we did this. That was great.”
Looking back at the 38-hour, 1,600-mile trip, Karen said, “It was crazy. The craziest thing we have ever done.” It was also worth it.
“Yes, it was way worth it,” Mel said. “It was something I wanted to do and if I didn’t do it, I would be upset with myself.”
