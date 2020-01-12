A bright future at Cree Lighting: Now-private company making continual advances

Cree Lighting grew, in a somewhat crooked path, from the former Ruud Lighting. It now has about 354 salaried and 635 hourly employees at its roughly 700,000-square-foot Sturtevant offices and plant. There, the company manufactures on three shifts, five days a week and produces close to 80% of Cree products.

Cree also builds some products in Florence, Italy, for the European market. That is done to reduce lead times to customers.

Cree also has a distribution center in Pleasant Prairie; it ships its lower-end product line, Econolite, from there, Kinnune said.

“(Econolite) actually was started as part of Ruud, so it’s got a long history with us,” he said. “It’s always been kind of our bellwether protection against the undercut/low-cost (competition).”

Innovative new product

Cree says it was “the first company to bring LED lighting to the masses, deliver warm white light without compromise, break high-efficiency performance barriers and first to offer a one-button sensor-integrated intelligent lighting platform.” In 2008, with the LEDway, Cree’s foray into streetlighting, the company helped the City of Racine become the first in Wisconsin to install LED technology on its roadways.