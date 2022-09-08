A book about rising above

MOUNT PLEASANT — There are at most 15 players on the Milwaukee Bucks roster at any one time. They are the face of the organization.

But behind the spotlight, the franchise at any time might employ thousands of people performing essential roles supporting the team off the hardwood.

There are so many paths to success that are still essential even if they don’t soak up the spotlight.

That’s one of the messages in “Shot Clock,” the second book by Caron Butler, the Racine-native two-time NBA All-Star.

Within 24 hours of its release Tuesday, “Shot Clock” was among Amazon’s top-10 best-selling new books in the children’s sports category.

Butler let tears flow as he thanked family members, coaches and other mentors who got him to where he is today, several of whom were in the bookstore during a book signing Tuesday evening at Barnes & Noble, 2710 S. Green Bay Road.

“You can dream and achieve anything,” Butler said in an interview. “Growing up, I had low expectations. There was a cap and limitations on my dreams. Once I started seeing the world, I saw what I could be.”

The story of “Shot Clock” centers on and is narrated by Tony “Tone” Washington, a teenager who misses the cut after trying out for an elite basketball team just two weeks after his best friend, “D,” is killed on a basketball court by a police officer.

Tone's urban neighborhood of Oasis Springs is a community loosely inspired by Racine; the community center in the book is called "The Bray Center," just like Racine's George Bray Neighborhood YMCA that Butler helped reopen in 2017.

Throughout the novel, the community of Oasis Springs simultaneously rallies together to call for justice after shooting death of D while also rallying around the Sabres basketball team.

Even after missing the cut to play for the Sabres, Tone finds his “niche” by using his innate math skills and becoming the team’s statistician.

About halfway through the book, as Tone leaves Wisconsin for the first time in his life, he reflects in one of the book’s more profound passages: “It’s weird when you think about it — how many doors there are in this whole world versus how many you actually ever walk through. There are so many things we never see.”

The books To get a copy of "Shot Clock," visit Barnes & Noble, 2710 S. Green Bay Road, go to harpercollins.com/products/shot-clock-caron-butlerjustin-a-reynolds or barnesandnoble.com/w/shot-clock-caron-butler/1140665568 Caron Butler's first book, "Tuff Juice: My Journey from the Streets to the NBA," was published in 2015. Actor Mark Wahlberg has for more than six years been considering making a movie based on the autobiography, and Butler says that is still a possibility.

While speaking at Tuesday’s book signing and during an interview earlier in the afternoon, Butler used the word “niche” over and over, and the importance of finding it. He said several times that there are two most important days in your life: the day you are born, and the day you find your calling.

“Sometimes your greatest gift isn’t the sports thing,” Butler said. For the character Tone, “This kid was great with numbers. He used that skill to impact the team and become something larger than himself.”

The fictional characters of “Shot Clock” are inspired by real kids Butler met and mentored through the Butler Elite, a basketball program geared “to educate and empower at risk youth with confidence, commitment and integrity, so they can live a productive and successful tomorrow.”

The struggles those real kids faced during their time with Butler Elite align with plot points of “Shot Clock,” a 288-page novel targeted at readers ages 8-12.

“These characters who were created, they’re real people,” Butler said. “I wanted to tell their stories from a real perspective, and from an informative perspective, that can inspire and educate people from all walks of life.”

Tone's mom battles with depression, which the narrator describes as his mom having "Good Days" and "Other Days."

Tone's father wrestles with toxic masculinity: despite his obvious devotion to his children, evidenced by him working two jobs and sometimes falling asleep during dinnertime prayers, he struggles to say "I love you" to his only son.

And there's Terry, Tone's friend who can shoot like Steph Curry but forgot how to smile when D was killed and ends up running in a crowd of “angry and confused” boys “just trying to survive.”

D's death in the book reflects the deaths of young Racine men Ty’Rese West and Donte Shannon. The deaths of Shannon, who was 26 when he died Jan. 17, 2018, and West, who was 18 when he died June 15, 2019, still profoundly affect Butler, who had multiple run-ins with the police as a teenager and spent time behind bars as a juvenile.

In a speech at the conclusion of a march in Racine on Juneteenth 2020, Butler said “it hurt” when he thought of how a young man like West — who “looked like me” and who “looked like my son” — was shot dead.

“What I will say to all y’all right now is: Take care of yourself, take care of each other and love each other, Black, white and everything in between," he said.

Butler reflected Tuesday night on both “Shot Clock” and on police shootings in general: “The death of a kid who was shot by a police officer: Immediately, right now, I know that a lot of you can register in your memory bank when that situation happened here in this community, and how we all felt, and how we all hurt, and how everyone got defensive, and how everyone rallied around marching and the search for truth, and how eventually we all came together."

Butler added, "Right or wrong on the verdict … this community got stronger from a significant loss. We learned from each other. We learned a lot about each other."

“And what I wanted to do," he concluded, "was I just wanted to tell those stories to just empower change."