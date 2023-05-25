Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE — If you see only one Broadway musical about a deranged barber who kills his customers and grinds them into meat pies, make it this one.

That’s the premise of the Racine Theatre Guild’s current show, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

The show “is not the typical musical we do at the RTG, so I hope people will come to see it,” said Director Doug Instenes.

“It will be a truly memorable experience,” he added.

Indeed.

Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 musical is notoriously difficult to perform, due to its complex musical score and tricky staging.

“I have never directed this show before and am very excited to get an opportunity now,” Instenes said. “I have always loved this show. The music is so intricate and powerful — which makes it extremely difficult. Sondheim’s music is very complex and at times can be soaring, wonderful ballads and then quickly go to sharp, angry dissonance.

“I would say learning the music is the most challenging part of the production. I am very lucky to have such a talented cast who were up for the challenge. In fact, it was on many people’s bucket list.”

Aside from mastering the music, the production crew also had to figure out how to artfully depict murders on stage.

“Most productions do not show the graphic murders,” Instenes said. “It’s not like the 2007 Tim Burton movie version, where blood goes everywhere. The deaths are stylized and not something you see everyday. Our crew worked very hard on designing a ramp so the actors fall safely out of a chair and through a hole in a platform.”

The music “is very theatrical,” he said. “It’s masterful storytelling. We start out telling the audience to ‘Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd,’ and all throughout the show, the ensemble comes in to comment on the events.”

Overall, “Sweeney Todd” is “a melodrama, making strong statements about our insensitivity to the suffering around us and inequities in society,” Instenes said. “It reminds us that revenge leads to destruction.”

And while the story centers on Sweeney Todd — who seeks bloody revenge on the corrupt judge who sent him to prison and destroyed his family — “there is a great deal of comedy and beautiful, loving moments” in the musical, too, Instenese said.

A challenge

As Anthony — a young, naïve sailor who rescues Sweeney Todd and falls in love with Todd’s daughter, Johanna — veteran community theater actor Thomas Otto Minkowski plays one of the “good guys” in this show.

However, it’s not that simple.

“I think the story really highlights that no one is truly good or bad,” he said. “We are just led by our passion and can do extreme things in the name of that. Both Sweeney and my character are led by passion, but the way we go about following that passion differs greatly.

“Anthony falls in love with Johanna the moment they lock eyes, and I think Johanna does as well. Their relationship shows what could be if love and hope are held onto.”

Minkowski said mastering the music has been the biggest challenge.

“The complexity of the music is unlike anything I have done before,” he said. “Getting the music down is tough due to the overlapping melodies, complex harmonies and complexity of the lyrics. Really connecting the lyrics and musicality to tell the story is a difficult task, but the one I find the most rewarding.

Minkowski, a Bradford High School graduate, was involved with theater as a Kenosha Unified student, but when KUSD did the “junior” version of “Sweeny Todd,” the show was “dubbed ‘too scary’ by my mom’s standards, so this is my first opportunity to really get to know the piece.”

The story’s dark story attracted Minkowski to this production.

“A lot of people associate musicals with more upbeat and happy topics,” he explained. “People usually don’t assume murder will be involved when seeing a musical. But the stories that can be told by using music as a way to guide one’s emotions can be hauntingly beautiful, and this show may be the best example of that.”

Theater audience members, he said, have the opportunity “to share a collective experience that can’t be gotten elsewhere. It has a certain magic to it, and everyone will gain something different from each show and production.”

“This one has a lot to give,” he added. “And if murder is your thing, we got that, too.”

Longtime fan

Tabetha Steege, who plays Johanna, enjoys a long history with “Sweeney Todd,” starting as a 9-year-old who saw the Johnny Depp film at the theater with her family.

“I loved the show so much that I actually dressed up as Mrs. Lovett for Halloween,” she said. “This show played a large part in influencing my love for music, especially complex music.”

This is her second time in a “Sweeney Todd” cast, having been an ensemble member in an earlier production.

The key, she said, is the music — and much more.

“The story is complex: Dark, edgy, yet funny and romantic,” she said. “Sondheim brilliantly combines the two in a way no other composer could do. Even as a professional musician who has listened to and studied the score hundreds of times, I am continuously finding new discoveries.”

Her role as Sweeney Todd’s innocent daughter is one she “easily connected with as a child. Johanna was a princess locked away in a tower, waiting for her prince to rescue her.”

The character, however, is not one-dimensional, she added.

“Johanna and Anthony are young and lack experience in the dark world they live in. At the beginning of the show, Sweeney explains how many years ago he also was naïve. Later in the show, it becomes clear that like Todd, Johanna and Anthony are willing to do what needs to be done.”

Steege — a Racine resident who graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts in May of 2022 — enjoys the complexity of performing this musical.

“The most challenging aspect is taking the complex story and music and making it sound natural and authentic,” she said. “The music is very similar to an opera, requiring a lot of breath support and technique.

“At the end of the day, though, it is our job to make the lyrics sound as if we are talking, and not singing, and make the audience believe our character’s emotions despite the difficult rhythm and notations.

“Although challenging,” she added, “this is my favorite part of performing.”

And despite the bloody nature of this particular show, working with the Racine Theatre Guild, she said, is nothing but joyful.

“The Theatre Guild does a remarkable job at making this community theater feel like a professional company,” said Steege, a Racine Unified music teacher who has performed with Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Brew City Opera. “People get to experience professional-level talent, scenery, costumes, lighting and so much more for a fraction of the price.

“In addition, everyone involved in the show is incredibly kind, hardworking and immensely talented.”