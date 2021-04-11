'A blessing to have here:' Racine Zoo's Crystal Champeau transcends work for primates nationally, internationally

“Networking and challenging one another through conferences, husbandry workshops like those of the Orangutan SSP, and other communications is a laudatory characteristic of the AZA community,” Vernon said in the statement.

“It was nice to be recognized from that international side,” Heidorn said. “She (Champeau) is one of the best in the entire country and our animals are better for it.”

The presentation was about how Champeau trained the male orangutan to allow the examination of his blood glucose. Keepers prick a finger or toe, then test a drop of blood with a glucose device, the same device that would be used on a human. It took a lot of work before she could make a presentation about it, she said.

“It sounds simple, but it wasn’t, necessarily,” Champeau said. “The training aspect is super easy because he is really easy to train. He actually enjoys a lot of keeper time. But their skin is much thicker than ours, so it took a lot of trial and error to figure out how to do that exactly, and there weren’t any other zoos currently doing it.”

She’s also given a presentation in 2019 about her hand rearing experience with emperor tamarins. Hand-rearing is when a human feeds and cares for a young animal until it is grown.