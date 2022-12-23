 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to Educators Credit Union for sponsoring 613 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

A bit warmer this Christmas | Higher temps, quarter-inch of snow expected tonight

  • 0

According to the National Weather Service, things will begin to warm up for the Christmas holiday.

A very light, fluffy, quarter-inch of snow is expected to arrive Friday night into Saturday that will be “hardly noticeable” due to the winds, which will be in the range of 40-45 miles per hour, said NWS meteorologist Marcia Cronce.

“It will be blowing around too much to really see anything,” Cronce said.

On Saturday, temperatures will be warmer, with a high of 10 degrees and a low in the single digits, just above zero.

The temperature will increase gradually Sunday with a high of 13 degrees and will be less windy, with winds hitting 20 miles per hour and causing a wind chill of -2 degrees.

Meet Albert, probably one of the only creatures excited about the extreme weather conditions leading up to the holiday weekend. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky returns from Washington, US annouces new $1.85 billion military aid package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News