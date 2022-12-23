A bit warmer this Christmas | Higher temps, quarter-inch of snow expected tonight

According to the National Weather Service, things will begin to warm up for the Christmas holiday.

A very light, fluffy, quarter-inch of snow is expected to arrive Friday night into Saturday that will be “hardly noticeable” due to the winds, which will be in the range of 40-45 miles per hour, said NWS meteorologist Marcia Cronce.

“It will be blowing around too much to really see anything,” Cronce said.

On Saturday, temperatures will be warmer, with a high of 10 degrees and a low in the single digits, just above zero.

The temperature will increase gradually Sunday with a high of 13 degrees and will be less windy, with winds hitting 20 miles per hour and causing a wind chill of -2 degrees.

