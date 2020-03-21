A beginner's guide to clean, green energy: Groups collaborate on toolkit for municipal governments

“We hope that at the state level we can catch up with what Racine is doing and what local governments around the state will do with this toolkit,” Neubauer said. “I will keep pushing for that but right now we need you to push all of us at the state level to take action.”

Step-by-step

With the toolkit in hand, Ariana Hones, the southeastern organizer with Wisconsin Conservation Voters, said the next step is for her and other Wisconsin Conservation Voters organizers distribute them to any and all government officials across the state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“For a lot of communities, this is a new conversation. I think we’re all trying to catch up with all of the research,” said Hones. “So it breaks down those nitty-gritty topics and lays it out to someone who might not be friendly or might not be as familiar with clean energy.”

Among the government bodies WCV is targeting are school districts. Hones sees a synergy between building clean energy infrastructure and economy and educating the generation that will inherit it.

“We’re talking about climate change and climate solutions and jobs that are going to be in the green sector,” she said. “And also, as we’re doing this, we’re putting solar on our rooftops or we’re having climate justice curriculum in our schools.”