A beer garden or mini-golf course could be coming to Burlington, even if Echo Lake isn't drained

BURLINGTON — Members of a new steering committee on the future of Echo Lake are voicing confusion about their assignment to consider festivals, fairs and other possible new uses for the lake area.
At the group’s second meeting, the city’s consultant from Ayres Associates Inc. asked participants Wednesday to express their preferences among a long list of potential redevelopments.
Burlington city leaders are trying to decide whether to invest $5 million in saving the beleaguered Echo Lake or whether to drain the lake and restore the White River in its place.
Among the ideas being discussed for recreation upgrades — regardless of whether the lake is removed — are a beer garden, miniature golf, nature trails, a music venue and a farmers market. Committee member A.J. Schkeryantz, who owns a lakefront home and opposes draining the lake, questioned why so many new activities are being suggested before the future of the lake is decided.
Schkeryantz called it “a waste of everyone’s time” to choose new park amenities without first determining what is feasible and affordable on public park property that includes Echo Lake.
“Am I missing something here?” he said to his fellow committee members. “I feel like we’re trying to take the space and make all these changes.”
Another committee member, Cassie Quist, a member of the Burlington Park Board, responded that the committee process is designed to identify opportunities for improving the space currently occupied by Echo Lake.
Quist and other Park Board members voted in January to recommend draining the lake.
“Things change,” she said, adding of the committee’s work: “It’s an opportunity to grow and plan for the future.”
Chris Silewski, a landscape architect with Ayres Associates, urged the steering committee members not to concern themselves at this stage with questions about the feasibility of different park upgrades.
“Literally almost anything is possible with enough money,” Silewski said.
Appointed about a month ago by Mayor Jeannie Hefty, the advisory group is expected by summer to produce a report called an “Echo Lake Master Plan.” It will include redevelopment ideas both for keeping the lake and removing the lake.
The report will go to the Burlington City Council as council members prepare to decide the lake’s future.
The council also is considering holding a citywide advisory referendum on the issue in November.
Echo Lake is a manmade impoundment created in the 1800s when a dam was built on the White River to power a mill. The 70-acre lake became a popular recreation spot, but it has since grown polluted.
State regulators have determined that the city-owned dam no longer meets safety standards. So the city must either expand and upgrade the dam, or remove it and allow the impoundment to drain back into the White River.
Consultants estimated that salvaging Echo Lake would cost more than $5 million, while removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million.
New recreational features would require additional investment to be determined by the city separately, regardless of what happens to the lake.
Ayres Associates has sketched out renderings that show a restored White River flowing freely where the lake now stands, with a new pedestrian bridge over the river and other walking and hiking trails nearby.
Other ideas that the consultants have gathered, largely through public input, include more space for picnics, food trucks, a skate park, a triathlon race, outdoor movies, weddings and art in the park.
Silewski encouraged committee members Wednesday to use their imaginations when drafting their proposals.
“Don’t think about any physical constraints related to the site,” he said. “There are no wrong answers.”
In photos: Spring weather arrives — finally — and folks in Racine County are loving it
Kathy Carson works in Marquette Street community garden in Racine
Rich Scholze rides his bike in Burlington as temperatures approach 80 degrees
Kyle Markham pushes his son on a swing at Dirkse Park in Mount Pleasant
Katie Ranke and daughter Elizabeth have a picnic in park in Waterford
Hubert Martin enjoys spring-like weather on a neighbor's porch in Racine
Dan Dummert washes his car in the driveway outside his home in Burlington
Aaron Borrmann with wife and son embarking on a boat ride in Waterford
Woman takes a ride on her recumbent tricycle in Rochester during sunny weekend
Maddie Williams digs into her Marquette Street community garden plot in Racine
Marty Hernandez fishes along Fox River in Rochester in same spot for 30 years
Janel Rudzinski enjoys spring-like weather jogging along the Fox River in Waterford
Jeff and Julie Jonas walk their pet greyhound Willow in Burlington on a sunny day
“My daughter was scared every day." Leonard Larry said she would get out of her car, run until she was inside her house, then quickly lock the door. Brittany Booker, the mother to 6 children, was killed Sunday, the victim of violent crime.
Wanggaard, the brother of a state senator, died Saturday night of an unexpected medical emergency. Friends and family are remembering him as loving, a family man, unique, dedicated to the community, and someone who valued smiling and joking around.
A Waterford homeowner's security camera captures video of lightning striking a crowded tavern, Spanky's Sports Bar and Grill, where a capacity crowd is stunned by the incident while patrons enjoy fish fry and live music.