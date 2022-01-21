93% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated | Mask up, get vaccinated Racine area leaders urge

RACINE — With nearly half of Racine residents still not vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Cory Mason pleaded with the public to get vaccinated, noting that the pandemic has killed 44 people since Christmas. That's twice as many deaths as the same period last year.

Compared with previous outbreaks of the highly contagious virus that has brought about the most devastating pandemic in nearly a century, Mason and other officials said Friday the current accelerating death rate is claiming younger victims and is killing people faster, sometimes within days of them becoming sick.

Mason joined officials from local governmental agencies, health care systems and others Friday in urging people to get vaccinated, to wear face masks and to practice social distancing.

Officials stopped short, however, of announcing new initiatives to combat the pandemic: Racine County will not impose a face mask mandate on the general public; the City of Racine will not issue citations for violating its mask mandate; and RUSD will not shift to universal online learning so that students and staff can stay home.

Instead, officials renewed their pleas for public cooperation in embracing safety guidelines that have been in place for the better part of two years.

"Together, I think we can get through this," Mason said. "But we all need to do our part."

Joining the mayor during a Friday morning online news conference were Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien and Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht. Also in attendance were leaders of Ascension All Saints Hospital and Advocate Aurora Health Care.

Raj Thota, chief regional medical officer for Advocate Aurora, said that 93% of the patients currently being treated for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, which puts them at greater risk of complications and death from the upper respiratory infection.

Thota urged all eligible adults and children to get vaccinated and to get booster shots when they can. Visit vaccines.gov or call 800-232-0233 to find a place to get vaccinated against COVID-19 near you.

Noting that hospital staff are overworked and fatigued, he said: "I know you're all tired of this pandemic. We are, too. But help us to help you."

