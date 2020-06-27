90% of Racine County cases 'recovered' according to DHS, new infections down to 3%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Some good news for Racine County on the COVID-19 front: The number of new infections has gone down dramatically from where it was a few weeks ago and the majority — 90% — of Racine County cases are classified as “recovered.”

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed cases in Racine County has reached 2,144 out of 26,287 tests conducted, an 8% confirmation rate.

That percentage is already pretty low, but the news gets better: according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, an estimated 90% of those cases are considered “recovered,” which means the case meets at least one of the following conditions:

Documentation of resolved symptoms

Documentation of release from public health isolation

30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis.

The DHS stated that according to its data, “the vast majority of cases who recovered did so within 30 days.”

Also, new infections have decreased significantly. According to a chart from the Central Racine County Health Department, the 14-day average percentage of positive cases from June 18 through June 26 held steady at 3%.

The 14-day average for Racine County peaked in early May when it hit 20% but has steadily decreased since.