90 affordable homes proposed near Browns Lake, could be Burlington's biggest development in decades

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A developer is proposing to build 90 new homes in an $8 million endeavor that would represent the biggest growth spurt in the town in nearly two decades.

B&L Development LLC has unveiled plans for transforming an estimated 50-acre site north of Browns Lake into affordable homes starting at sale prices of about $300,000.

In an area where homes frequently top $500,000, B&L Development spokesman Chris Conigliaro said he hopes the as-yet-unnamed project allows young homebuyers and others of modest means to live in western Racine County.

Some neighbors have expressed opposition to the development, citing concerns that it would create congestion, traffic and other problems in the area.

Conigliaro, however, said he and his partners are committed to addressing those concerns and moving forward with the development as soon as this summer.

"A lot of people sometimes do not like change," he said. "But change is for the better."

The project is scheduled for discussion Thursday night before the Town of Burlington Planning & Zoning Committee. The committee meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, 3228 Bushnell Road.

The committee is expected to make a recommendation, which then will be considered by the Town Board and Racine County Board. The developers are asking to rezone about 52 acres to residential zoning that would allow single-family home lots as small as a quarter-acre.

With lots expected to sell for about $89,000 each, the project represents a combined real estate investment of $8 million.

Town Chairman Jeff Lang described it as the largest development presented to town officials since 2005. And that project was ultimately shelved because of an economic downturn.

Lang said he was aware that some neighbors had voiced opposition to the development, to which he responded that town officials have an obligation to both follow the law and consider local input.

Of the opponents coming forward, he said, "I respect their opinions."

Asked whether he agreed that the Town of Burlington needs more affordable housing, Lang said, "I'll have to give that some thought."

The project is proposed at 1225 Browns Lake Drive, at the southeast corner of Browns Lake Drive and Plank Road, just outside the City of Burlington.

It is near a site where city officials about 20 years ago approved a comparable residential project. Developers of the old Murphy Products farm used similar zoning to develop more than 100 homes on a 134-acre site that was annexed from the town into the city.

Nearby landowners are urging town officials to reject the B&L Development proposal.

Neighbor Jeff Kraschnewski wrote in an email that the high-density project could put a strain on street traffic, flood control and public schools — although the Burlington Area School District has seen a decrease in enrollment over the past decade: from 3,163 in 2013-14; to 3,101 in 2016-17; to 3,026 in 2020-21.

Development in the town, as opposed to the city, should be limited to larger homes, Kraschnewski wrote.

"Smaller lots mean smaller houses, more folks, more traffic and more kids," he wrote.

Another neighbor, Lori Gallenberg, voiced opposition, writing in an email: "This change negatively impacts all homeowners in the area."

Plans have been submitted to the town by engineer Todd Needham of R.H. Batterman & Co. Inc., based in Beloit.

Conigliaro, who is proposing the development with partner Jared Hamill, said the B&L Development team acquired the property in January.

If the development goes forward as proposed, Conigliaro said, the homes probably would be 1,200 to 1,500 square feet in size. Pointing to the success of the similar Murphy Products farm development, he said there is still much demand for affordable homes in the Burlington area.

He mentioned young people in their 30s and older empty-nesters among the populations that would be well served by having access to smaller homes at affordable prices.

"It's just a more affordable option," he said. "It's one of the big things I'd like to do."

As Wisconsin Public Radio reported in March, "Home prices continue to rise in Wisconsin, and there are concerns that affordability might slip further this year. Demand for homes has stayed high, while the number of homes for sale has continued to fall. That pushed the median home price up 9.3 percent in February, according to the latest report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association."

In February 2022, Wisconsin's median home price was $235,000, an increase of more than 9% over February 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.