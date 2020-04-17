8th Racine County death reported; DHS map shows cases by Census tract

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Racine County, bringing the total number of people who have succumbed to the illness to eight since tracking began.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a total of 205 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, including one additional death in Racine County since Thursday. It was the second death reported in the county in 48 hours.

According to new data, there are a total of 4,045 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 170 from Thursday. The state also reported that 1,153 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 29% of the total confirmed cases.

A total of 42,365 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.

A recently added map on the Department of Health Service's website shows the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, positive and negative, and deaths recorded in each Census tract.

When the map first opens, it shows the number of cases reported in each county, but if the user zooms in they are able to click on individual Census tracts within the county.