81-year-old driver who 'passed out' while driving is in critical condition after crashing into building

NORTH CAPE — An 81-year-old man was hospitalized after the car he was driving crashed into a building late Wednesday morning in the Town of Norway.

Racine County Sheriff's deputies and Wind Lake fire and rescue crews responded to the 21000 block of North Cape Street (Highway K, just west of Highway 45) just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A witness told the Sheriff's Office that it appeared the man had "passed out" while driving before the crash occurred.

After the crash, the man was reported to be unconscious and did not appear to be breathing. A witness then started performing CPR until first responders could arrive.

According to a report from the Sheriff's Office, "Deputies and rescue personnel then continued life saving measures until the operator was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition."

While the investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Wednesday, a preliminary investigation referred to the cause of the crash as a "medical episode" suffered by the driver.

