78,000-square-foot addition slated for InSinkErator
InSinkErator warehouse/distribution center - Sturtevant

A planned 78,800-square-foot addition will expand Emerson Electric’s existing Sturtevant InSinkErator warehouse and distribution facility, 2001 Renaissance Blvd. in the Renaissance Business Park. Construction is expected to begin soon, subject to permit approvals, with expected occupancy of the addition expected by late summer 2021.

 Eric Johnson

STURTEVANT — A 78,800-square-foot addition is planned to expand Emerson Electric’s InSinkErator warehouse and distribution facility in the Renaissance Business Park, 14001 Washington Ave.

“As part of the reconfiguration and enhancement of InSinkErator facilities and operations in southeast Wisconsin that began in 2017, Emerson recently entered into a new 10-year lease agreement for the warehouse/distribution facility at 2001 Renaissance Blvd., where it has been the exclusive tenant for the past 21 years,” a company spokesman said Thursday.

“As part of the new lease, the landlord will construct a planned … addition for InSinkErator’s use. The expansion of the Sturtevant facility will help meet InSinkErator’s current and future warehouse/distribution storage needs for inputs used by its manufacturing operations in Racine and for finished products awaiting shipment to customers.”

It was noted that construction is expected to begin soon, subject to permit approvals, with expected occupancy of the addition expected by late summer 2021.

Terms of the lease were not disclosed.

InSinkErator
InSinkErator new headquarters

InSinkErator's new headquarters is located at 1250 International Drive in Mount Pleasant. 
InSinkErator new headquarters

Testing equipment for hot-water dispensers in the new InSinkErator headquarters at 1250 International Drive in Mount Pleasant.
