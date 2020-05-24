76 new cases of coronavirus in county; 15.1% Racine County tests have been positive

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Seventy-six new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths were reported in Racine County since Saturday, according to updated numbers released Sunday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

As of Sunday afternoon, out of 9,188 COVID-19 tests administered so far in the county, 1,387 have come back positive, which is 15.1% of those tested so far. Racine County has the third highest number of confirmed cases in the State of Wisconsin after Milwaukee County, 6,185, and Brown County, 2,243.

In adjacent counties, Kenosha County has 998 confirmed cases, Waukesha 561 and Walworth 348.

With no new deaths reported, the total number of those who have died due to COVID-19 complications in Racine County is still at 22. Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths at 276, followed by Brown County with 32.

In Racine’s neighboring counties, Kenosha also has recorded 22 deaths, Waukesha 25 and Walworth 13.

Statewide, Wisconsin has recorded 15,277 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 201,483 tests, which is 7.6% of those who have been tested.

Of those confirmed cases, 2,315 have at some point required hospitalization. The state has recorded 510 deaths.

