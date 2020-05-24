76 new cases of coronavirus in county; 15.1% Racine County tests have been positive

×
RACINE COUNTY — Seventy-six new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths were reported in Racine County since Saturday, according to updated numbers released Sunday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
As of Sunday afternoon, out of 9,188 COVID-19 tests administered so far in the county, 1,387 have come back positive, which is 15.1% of those tested so far. Racine County has the third highest number of confirmed cases in the State of Wisconsin after Milwaukee County, 6,185, and Brown County, 2,243.
In adjacent counties, Kenosha County has 998 confirmed cases, Waukesha 561 and Walworth 348.
With no new deaths reported, the total number of those who have died due to COVID-19 complications in Racine County is still at 22. Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths at 276, followed by Brown County with 32.
In Racine’s neighboring counties, Kenosha also has recorded 22 deaths, Waukesha 25 and Walworth 13.
Statewide, Wisconsin has recorded 15,277 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 201,483 tests, which is 7.6% of those who have been tested.
Of those confirmed cases, 2,315 have at some point required hospitalization. The state has recorded 510 deaths.
Car test
A Wisconsin National Guard member tests a person on Monday morning, May 18, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site in the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine. The testing site was created in partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard. Testing will at the site will continue through Friday, May 22, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the testing is free and available to anyone in the community.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Waiting on foot and on scooter
A Wisconsin National Guard collects information as people wait to be tested Monday morning at a drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 community testing site in the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Waiting in cars
People wait in their cars to be tested as members of the Wisconsin National Guard collect information during a foggy Monday morning, May 18, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site in the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine. The testing site was created in partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard. Testing will at the site will continue through Friday, May 22, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m the testing is free and available to anyone in the community.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Walking to the testing site
Wisconsin National Guard members lead people who walked to Festival Hall rather than drive Monday morning at a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site in the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Ready to roll
Wisconsin National Guard prepare to start testing people Monday morning at a drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 community testing site in the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine. The testing site was created in partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard. Testing will at the site will continue through Friday, May 22, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the testing is free and available to anyone in the community.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Checking in
A National Guardsman kneels while talking to a driver waiting in line before receiving a coronavirus test Monday at Festival Hall.
ADAM ROGAN,
Racinians tell us why they wanted to get tested for coronavirus
Drive-up and walk-up
Hundreds were able to get tested for coronavirus in the parking lot of Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., on Monday when Racine County's second free community testing site, staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard, opened. Those who wanted to be tested could drive up or walk up to the site.
ADAM ROGAN,
Waiting to be tested
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard, donned in personal protective equipment, talk to people queuing in vehicles before they could get tested Monday at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
ADAM ROGAN,
Curtis Walls gets tested
Curtis Walls, a Chicago native and Racine resident, receives a nasal test from a Wisconsin National Guard member in the parking lot of Festival Hall on Monday.
ADAM ROGAN,
Julio Negron
Julio Negron of Racine undergoes a nasal swab test for coronavirus in the parking lot of Festival Hall on Monday. The test involves a tester collecting samples from deep inside both of the subject's nostrils.
ADAM ROGAN,
Getting info
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard collect information as people wait in their cars to be tested Monday morning at a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site in the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Brian Paulhus
Brian Paulhus, who lives Downtown, receives a coronavirus test.
ADAM ROGAN,
Test in vehicle
A Wisconsin National Guard member tests a person on Monday morning, May 18, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site in the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine. The testing site was created in partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard. Testing will at the site will continue through Friday, May 22, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the testing is free and available to anyone in the community.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Foggy testing site
People enter and leave the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine on Monday morning at a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site. The testing site was created in partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard. Testing will at the site will continue through Friday, May 22, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the testing is free and available to anyone in the community.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Mayor Mason in a mask
Mason
ADAM ROGAN,
