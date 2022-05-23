$72K in grants for small Racine County businesses approved; here's how to apply for $330K remaining

Through the Community Development Block Grant Program's total of $402,000, only $72,000 has been approved for businesses throughout Racine County that were negatively affected by the pandemic. There is still $330,000 available.

The grant was launched in late 2021. Approved recipients range in location, industry and use of funds — however, they all must have five or fewer employees, meet a low-to-moderate income threshold and be located outside the City of Racine, according to a news release from Business Lending Partners.

Grant recipients so far have been located in Caledonia, Union Grove and Mount Pleasant.

Funding for the grant was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Racine County. The administration of the grant is coordinated by the Racine County Economic Development Corporation.

The uses of the program vary widely.

Paul Sherwood is a co-owner of Sherwood Game Farm in Caledonia, a small, organic livestock farm. Sherwood utilized the program to help pay the debt incurred from slow business caused by the ripple effects of the pandemic.

“We really got hit hard,” Sherwood stated. “People were scared and overbought, which backed up the processors and delayed our ability to buy and sell our products. Because we put a lot on credit cards, the CDBG program will allow us to pay some of that debt down and level out as the market stabilizes.”

Emily Allyn, owner of Union Grove’s Beauty and Brow Artistry, plans to use her funds for ongoing expenses: rent, marketing and continuing education. Allyn had to shut down her business in 2020, within a year of opening but was still required to meet debt obligations.

“It was a very challenging time — having to live off savings and credit cards, as many did,” stated Allyn. “With these funds, I can better position my business to pay off start-up costs, continue to grow and expand to new heights.”

