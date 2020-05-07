625 cases in Racine County, National Guard helping with tests

There have been 102,250 total tests given in the state, and 9,215 of them, or 9% have been positive.

In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 610 confirmed cases in Kenosha County and 14 deaths; 226 in Walworth County and 9 deaths; 380 in Waukesha County and 22 deaths; and 3,573 cases in Milwaukee County.

There have been 212 deaths in Milwaukee County, the largest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.

Racine County has the fourth highest rate of cases in the state, the number out of 100,000 residents. Kenosha County, Brown County and Milwaukee County have higher rates.

In addition to the 625 confirmed Racine County cases, the county has 154 probable cases. Probable cases are symptomatic individuals who have not been tested but are presumed positive because they had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, or whose COVID-19 test results were inconclusive.

State numbers for Racine County show out of 3,873 tests, 15% have come back positive as of Thursday.

Testing site online resource