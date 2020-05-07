625 cases in Racine County, National Guard helping with tests

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County has now reported a total of 625 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday afternoon.
That total is up from 582 on Wednesday. In addition, the Wisconsin National Guard has announced it has sent two teams to Racine County to help with COVID-19 testing.
In Racine County a team began a “specimen collection mission” at a medical facility in Sturtevant on Thursday. In addition, earlier this week on Monday, the National Guard collected “160 specimens” at a food processing facility in Burlington. The release from the National Guard did not add any additional information about the locations.
The National Guard is helping throughout the state as needed with testing.
State numbers
The state reported 12 new deaths on Thursday, for a Wisconsin-wide total of 374 due to the coronavirus since it began, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. State numbers lag behind local numbers. The total number of coronavirus deaths in Racine County remained at 16 as of Thursday afternoon.
At the state level, the results of 5,523 new tests were released Thursday, with 314 coming back positive. That makes for 5.7% of the tests that day, marking a 5-day decline in the percentage of positive tests.
There have been 102,250 total tests given in the state, and 9,215 of them, or 9% have been positive.
In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 610 confirmed cases in Kenosha County and 14 deaths; 226 in Walworth County and 9 deaths; 380 in Waukesha County and 22 deaths; and 3,573 cases in Milwaukee County.
There have been 212 deaths in Milwaukee County, the largest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.
Racine County has the fourth highest rate of cases in the state, the number out of 100,000 residents. Kenosha County, Brown County and Milwaukee County have higher rates.
In addition to the 625 confirmed Racine County cases, the county has 154 probable cases. Probable cases are symptomatic individuals who have not been tested but are presumed positive because they had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, or whose COVID-19 test results were inconclusive.
State numbers for Racine County show out of 3,873 tests, 15% have come back positive as of Thursday.
Testing site online resource
Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched a new online resource that makes it easier for the public to access testing sites throughout the state. This searchable map provides Wisconsinites with testing site locations, contact information, hours of operation and guidance on how to schedule an appointment.
From Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Wisconsin residents or people who work in Wisconsin who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can come to a free, drive-thru clinic in Burlington. Drive-thru testing will be conducted at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.
Racine County’s community test site will have the capacity to conduct 300 nasal swab tests each day.
Pets and COVID-19
There is still uncertainty surrounding pets and COVID-19, according to a Racine County press release issued earlier this week.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people with COVID-19 isolate themselves from other people and animals, including pets, during their illness until more is known about how this virus affects animals.
When possible, have another member of your household care for your pets while you are sick. Avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed/licked and sharing food or bedding.
If you must care for your pet or be around animals while sick, wear a cloth face covering or face mask and wash your hands before and after you interact with them.
Concerned about COVID-19?
