60 years and 60 balloons

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mr. and Mrs. Herman “Herm” Blaesing celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday and were surprised by 60 balloons in their lawn.

According to the Hermans, their youngest son was tasked with the project.

“He got the responsibility of coming over here about 4:30 in the morning and setting all the balloons up with the sign — he enjoyed it immensely,” Herman said.

While the family cannot currently gather together due to COVID-19, they have planned a trip together in June at Northernaire Resort in Three Lakes. There they will be renting a pontoon and be touring 27 lakes in the area, according to Mr.Herman.

The couple has lived at Fountain Hills apartments, located just northeast of Washington Avenue and 90th Street, for six years, which Herman said has been wonderful because instead of having to take care of the outside, he now watches the lawn crew do it for him.

“I sit on the patio and watch the guy cut the grass yesterday, in fact,” Herman said. “It beats the heck out of riding around on the lawn mower all day, I’ll tell you.”