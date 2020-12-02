60% of Downtown Racine businesses have 'best Small Business Saturday ever,' DRC head says

Importance of shopping local

At Dimple’s Fine Imports, store namesake and co-owner Dimple Navratil said a commitment to “shop small” and “shop local” was voiced by many customers.

“There is a big push to support small businesses and ‘shop small’ with all that’s been going on,” she said. “We saw a lot of people over the weekend saying, ‘This is all we’re gonna do: shop small this year and support small businesses as much as we can. Our family and friends are doing the same.’ And we, as small businesses, are trying real hard with the safety measures … People, I think, feel safer going to small businesses than major chains. We’re not super-crowded here. We are able to social distance…

“We’re trying very hard to keep downtown alive … although this year’s going to be a tough one for everybody.”

While always important mantras, the call to “shop small” and “shop local” is particularly important this year, given the widespread economic and social toll wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.