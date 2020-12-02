60% of Downtown Racine businesses have 'best Small Business Saturday ever,' DRC head says

RACINE — Every cloud has its silver lining.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a dark cloud over retailers, the proverbial silver linings still endure, particularly in Downtown Racine where merchants reported a solid kickoff to the holiday shopping season on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and into Sunday.
“Based on feedback from the merchants, 60% had their best Small Business Saturday ever and the rest reported being even in sales to last year,” Downtown Racine Corp. Executive Director Kelly Kruse said in an email. “This is great news, as these small businesses are counting on local support to make up for the drastic loss in sales due to COVID. We are thrilled the community came out and supported these entrepreneurs that truly make our downtown one of the best in the state. The variety of retail shops and restaurants we have is truly unmatched.”
‘A huge blessing’
At Dimple’s Fine Imports, 416 Main St., co-owner Denis Navratil reported a “very good weekend” at the silver gemstone jewelry and gifts store.
With the pandemic foremost in everyone’s minds, Navratil noted a shift in holiday shopping rhythms, from the “very intense” and concentrated Small Business Saturday spike in business traffic of previous years, to a more evenly spread business across the entire weekend.
“This year, business was spread out. Friday was good, Saturday was really good, Sunday and even (Cyber) Monday were good sales days,” he said. “Sales were comparable to previous years ... I think there’s a sentiment out there that people want to support the small businesses out there that they really like, knowing that it’s been a challenging year for everybody.”
At RG Natural Babies, 430 Main St., which specializes in toys, maternity gifts, and natural and organic products for babies and toddlers, owner Michelle Schimian reported the holiday season kickoff “definitely went well,” and was comparable to previous years.
“With how things have been this year with COVID, I was really nervous about how things would be,” Schimian said of the holiday business traffic. “I was pleasantly surprised by the turnout. It was a huge blessing”
The shift in customer traffic also was also noted by Schimian: “People were coming in more spread out over the day than in years past, when mornings were usually really rushed and then it was slow in the afternoon. People really came out to support the local stores, which I am very thankful for. I hope that continues, not only throughout the holiday season, but also into next year. It (2020) has been extremely challenging.”
Schimian noted that most small business owners and their employees are working hard to create safe environments for shoppers and employees alike, moving beyond COVID health and safety protocols like mask-wearing, social distancing and increased sanitization.
“All the businesses that I know are doing whatever we can — video shopping, curbside pick-ups, after-hours appointments — to accommodate our customers so that they can feel safe,” she noted.
At jeweler Gold Diamond and Design, 402 Main St., co-owner Audrey Langenfeld reported a solid weekend at the store, which is marking its first anniversary in Downtown Racine after 14 years on 75th Street in Kenosha.
“We had quite a few people in the store making purchases,” she said, noting that business is off overall this year “because the foot traffic’s not there because of COVID-19” and the fact that “a lot of people are shopping online and not doing brick and mortar” due to the pandemic.
While the holiday shopping weekend was strong generally, not surprisingly overall sales figures are lagging pre-COVID numbers for some merchants.
At wine store Uncorkt, 240 Main St., owner Tony Bigonia reported “a good weekend compared to others that we’ve had recently — the week before and our normal weeks — but compared to last year it wasn’t even close to what it had been.”
Importance of shopping local
At Dimple’s Fine Imports, store namesake and co-owner Dimple Navratil said a commitment to “shop small” and “shop local” was voiced by many customers.
“There is a big push to support small businesses and ‘shop small’ with all that’s been going on,” she said. “We saw a lot of people over the weekend saying, ‘This is all we’re gonna do: shop small this year and support small businesses as much as we can. Our family and friends are doing the same.’ And we, as small businesses, are trying real hard with the safety measures … People, I think, feel safer going to small businesses than major chains. We’re not super-crowded here. We are able to social distance…
“We’re trying very hard to keep downtown alive … although this year’s going to be a tough one for everybody.”
While always important mantras, the call to “shop small” and “shop local” is particularly important this year, given the widespread economic and social toll wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Downtown is the economic engine of our city and we need to be sure we are fueling these businesses by shopping and dining local," Kruse said. "Even those who are not able to come down can support with our online gift guide at RacineDowntown.com/downtown-gift-guide." Businesses have expanded their offerings to curbside pickup and many even have a delivery option."
Community support helps boosts spirits
In addition to helping downtown entrepreneurs make business ends meet in a challenging and unprecedented year, the economic support provided by shoppers is important in lifting the spirits of small business owners and employees that help make the magic of a revitalized downtown business district a brick-and-mortar reality on a daily basis.
"The downtown shop owners truly appreciate your support of small business, specifically during this holiday season," Kruse noted. "Go the extra mile and shop and dine locally. These businesses need your support, now more than ever before."
