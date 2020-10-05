60,000 coronavirus vaccines will need to be distributed in Racine County, Delagrave says

RACINE COUNTY — During the H1N1 “swine flu” pandemic of 2009-10, Racine County needed to distribute 10,000 vaccinations to quell the chances of an outbreak. Vaccinating Racine County against COVID-19 will be a significantly bigger task.

Whenever a vaccine is ready for COVID-19, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said, “it’s going to be 60,000 vaccines we’re going to need to disseminate.”

In a Friday interview, Delagrave said “I just had a meeting with emergency operations center and (Central Racine) County Health Department. We’re talking about what the manpower will be and how long that manpower will take.”

At this early stage, the county executive said the question at hand is simple. “60,000 vaccinations: How are we going to do that?” The solution, however, isn’t as easy to answer.

Although Delagrave noted the situation remains “fluid,” he said that the county is estimating 20-30 people will be needed over the course of 7-10 days to administer that many vaccines safely and effectively.

“We’re sharpening our pencils,” Delagrave said of the early stages of vaccine-dissemination planning.