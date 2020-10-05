60,000 coronavirus vaccines will need to be distributed in Racine County, Delagrave says

RACINE COUNTY — During the H1N1 “swine flu” pandemic of 2009-10, Racine County needed to distribute 10,000 vaccinations to quell the chances of an outbreak. Vaccinating Racine County against COVID-19 will be a significantly bigger task.
Whenever a vaccine is ready for COVID-19, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said, “it’s going to be 60,000 vaccines we’re going to need to disseminate.”
In a Friday interview, Delagrave said “I just had a meeting with emergency operations center and (Central Racine) County Health Department. We’re talking about what the manpower will be and how long that manpower will take.”
At this early stage, the county executive said the question at hand is simple. “60,000 vaccinations: How are we going to do that?” The solution, however, isn’t as easy to answer.
Although Delagrave noted the situation remains “fluid,” he said that the county is estimating 20-30 people will be needed over the course of 7-10 days to administer that many vaccines safely and effectively.
“We’re sharpening our pencils,” Delagrave said of the early stages of vaccine-dissemination planning.
On top of that, the dissemination of information once a vaccine is ready remains of paramount importance since the county will need 60,000 residents to come forward to be vaccinated. And those people will need to come from all over the county to achieve the long-sought-after “herd immunity.”
Actually achieving herd immunity
As of Sunday afternoon, there have been 5,233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far in Racine County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, with 98 deaths. Racine County has a population of approximately 196,000 people.
Although it varies from disease to disease how many people need immunity from an illness for herd immunity to be achieved, according to an article on herd immunity from the Mayo Clinic, with a highly infectious illness like measles, “it’s estimated that 94% of the population must be immune to interrupt the chain of transmission.”
The Mayo Clinic states that “there are two paths to herd immunity for COVID-19 — vaccines and infection.”
Although some community members have said that the virus should be allowed to run rampant to achieve herd immunity, virtually every health leader nationwide has said that’s a bad idea, since the health care system would then be quickly overrun.
Even with social distancing protocols being encouraged and mask mandates being occasionally enforced, hospitals in central and northeastern Wisconsin are currently running out of available beds due to surges in COVID-19 patients.
State health leaders have blamed those outbreaks on masks not being worn enough. Gov. Tony Evers has cast some of the blame on the Republican lawsuit and accompanying Wisconsin Supreme Court decision that killed the Safer at Home order, essentially eliminating the state’s legal ability to enforce restrictions meant to “box in” the virus.
Distribution of a vaccine
In September, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense released the federal strategy for delivering the vaccine “as quickly and reliably as possible” as part of what the Trump administration is calling “Operation Warp Speed.”
That strategy includes using “state, tribal, territorial, and local partners” to “communicate public health information around the vaccine and promote vaccine confidence and uptake.” Another tenet of the strategy is to get the vaccines distributed “immediately” after a vaccine has been “transparently developed,” tested and approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A private company, the multibillion-dollar Texas-based McKesson Corp., has already been contracted by the federal government to support distribution of the vaccine. McKesson also distributed the H1N1 vaccine in 2009-10.
There is no timeline for when a vaccine will be ready, although CDC Director Robert Redfield stated in September that 100 million doses code be ready by January.
Under HHS’s plan, “the federal government is procuring hundreds of millions of doses of safe and effective vaccines … such that no American will be charged for either the COVID-19 vaccine or its distribution. Various plans, supported by the CARES Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, are under development with the objective of ensuring no one will be charged any out-of-pocket expenses for the administration of the vaccine either. The objective is to ensure no one desiring vaccination will face an economic barrier to receiving one.”
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
Crushing It
Crushing it
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.