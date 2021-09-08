6-year-old airlifted to hospital after Wednesday morning crash in Racine

RACINE — A 6-year-old girl was brought to a hospital via Flight for Life after being injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Racine Police Department.

Officers responded on Wednesday at about 7:45 a.m. to Ashland Avenue and Olive Street for a two-vehicle crash with injuries, police said in a release. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 6-year-old female occupant had sustained a severe injury during the collision.

The child was transported via Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment. All other injuries sustained during the incident appear to be non-life-threatening. Impairment does not appear to have played a role in the crash, police said.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

