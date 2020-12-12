5th Annual Burlington Ice Festival: Sculptors turn frozen carvings into warm messages of hope during pandemic

In all, 14 competitors turned out for the festival, which was downsized and altered to keep competitors and spectators safe from spreading COVID. People were urged to keep their distance from one another, and organizers canceled some activities, such as horse-and-buggy rides.

Organizer Don Berg said he was happy, nonetheless, to see the ice carvers working and to see Wehmhoff Square Park alive with activity, despite the public health crisis.

Holiday music played while the sculptors worked and spectators shuffled past.

“I’m delighted,” Berg said.

Although attendance was down because of cloudy skies and rain mixed with snow throughout the day, some observers could not resist coming out to enjoy the fresh air and the festival-like atmosphere.

Loann Slater of Burlington, who attended with her husband and nieces, said the event was an encouraging sign of normalcy after months of the COVID pandemic disrupting things.

“It’s giving us hope,” Slater said, “hope that the world opens up again.”

The ice carving was scheduled to continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by judging and the announcement of winners.