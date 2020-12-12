5th Annual Burlington Ice Festival: Sculptors turn frozen carvings into warm messages of hope during pandemic

BURLINGTON — Ice carvers sent messages of hope and rebirth Saturday with inspirational entries in the Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship.
Seizing upon the COVID-19 pandemic and other themes of turmoil from 2020, the ice-carving competitors chose uplifting and even humorous approaches to the event.
The championship took place during the fifth annual Burlington Ice Festival, held at Wehmhoff Square Park.
Paul Laabs of Waukesha entitled his ice sculpture “My Hope,” depicting a raised arm holding a cross in its fist, which he said was a statement about the COVID pandemic as well as racial strife and political protests.
“In today’s world, we definitely need it,” Laabs said.
With prizes of up to $1,000 in the competition, Laabs said his wife encouraged him to offer inspiration, telling him, “If you carve this piece and you touch somebody’s heart, you already won.”
Another sculptor, Gina Diliberti of Fox Point said her carving, entitled “Playful Spirit,” depicting a sleigh, showed a hope for people to regain simple pleasures instead of fearing COVID-19.
“That’s, I think, the way forward through this winter,” Diliberti said.
Still another competitor entitled his entry, “Get Lost,” with a blunt message and image of the year 2020 literally being escorted away.
In all, 14 competitors turned out for the festival, which was downsized and altered to keep competitors and spectators safe from spreading COVID. People were urged to keep their distance from one another, and organizers canceled some activities, such as horse-and-buggy rides.
Organizer Don Berg said he was happy, nonetheless, to see the ice carvers working and to see Wehmhoff Square Park alive with activity, despite the public health crisis.
Holiday music played while the sculptors worked and spectators shuffled past.
“I’m delighted,” Berg said.
Although attendance was down because of cloudy skies and rain mixed with snow throughout the day, some observers could not resist coming out to enjoy the fresh air and the festival-like atmosphere.
Loann Slater of Burlington, who attended with her husband and nieces, said the event was an encouraging sign of normalcy after months of the COVID pandemic disrupting things.
“It’s giving us hope,” Slater said, “hope that the world opens up again.”
The ice carving was scheduled to continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by judging and the announcement of winners.
Competitor Calab Caucutt of Racine was participating in his first ice-carving event.
Caucutt, whose entry entitled “Snow Bonzai” depicted a tree and garden, said he was happy just to be participating and enjoying an organized event.
“It’s so nice,” he said. “I’m a big fan of the clean, cool air.”
Another sculptor, Joshua Jakubowski of Port Washington, was a former champion returning with his entry entitled, “Eternal Flame.” Jakubowski applauded Burlington Ice Festival organizers for presenting the event during the pandemic.
“People are just excited to be out,” he said. “We need more happiness, instead of all the fear.”
