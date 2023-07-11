RACINE — Racine residents will be able to participate in the annual North Beach Oasis 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, July 15.

Runners of all ages and abilities can take part in the event along Lake Michigan.

The event is hosted by 5K Events, a Racine-based organization dedicated to helping charities and groups arrange their own fundraising runs.

This year, the money raised will go to the Friends of the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Inc., which is an offshoot of the city’s department.

The fundraiser will specifically benefit the city’s lifeguard program in an effort to prevent drownings in the lake.

Patrick Flynn, race director with 5K Events, said they’re aiming “to increase awareness for the cause” with this run.

Upon completion, each runner will receive a custom finisher’s medal, commemorative towel, complimentary beer, goodie bag and entry into a post-race raffle. The top three finishers in each age group for both men and women will be given recognition pins.

Flynn said they are expecting 120 runners.

In addition to the health benefits, Flynn encouraged people to participate because, “It’s a good cause for the lifeguard program.”

Those interested can register or donate at www.NorthBeach.5K.run.

Participation costs $30 for adults, $15 for youths and $35 for remote runners.