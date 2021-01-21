550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War

WASHINGTON — The Wisconsin National Guard reported that 550 of its troops were among the approximately 25,000 military personnel who were on the ground to support Wednesday's inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, following threats of violence following the Jan. 6 deadly mobbing of the U.S. Capitol.
It was the first time that the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed for something other than ceremonial purposes since the Civil War, which ended in 1865, according to a Wednesday release from the Guard.
For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.
Of the Guard's ability to adapt to different sorts of missions, he said “I think it says that we’re pretty versatile,” in a press release. “We can do so many things. We’ve done the protests. We’ve gone overseas to Afghanistan, and now we get called up for this. I think it says that we can do our jobs well in a professional manner and they trust us to do that job.”
Kieslich is an infantryman assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry of the Wisconsin National Guard.
Wisconsin's Citizen Soldiers and Airmen are expected to remain in D.C. "as long as civil authorities there request their assistance in support of the inauguration," according to a news release.
COVID, unrest, Inauguration Day
2020 was the busiest year on record for the Wisconsin National Guard, being constantly activated since March for COVID-19 testing efforts followed by responses to unrest throughout the summer and into the winter as Kenosha prepared for violence that never arose around the announcement that no one would be charged in the Jacob Blake shooting.
“I think the ‘Always Ready’ thing is very real," 2nd Lt. Mason Higgins, a platoon leader in Company C, 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry who is studying law at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was quoted as saying in a press release. "It really has been a hard year for all of us beyond just COVID, also being gone from home, gone from school, gone from work over and over and over again, but I also think that chance to keep learning and growing as soldiers is really important to us.”
1st Lt. Rodrick Wilson, a former history teacher who is now an associate principal in Shawno, was quoted as saying “I think that’s what makes this mission unique, because Washington D.C. kind of represents citizenship ... it’s the people’s house that got ransacked last week, and we’ve got citizen soldiers coming to defend the people’s house this week in case anyone tries that again.”