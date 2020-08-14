55 displaced in Thursday Burlington apartment fire; Red Cross providing assistance

BURLINGTON — Activation of the third-floor sprinkler system at the four-story, multi-tenant Fox Crossing Apartments building Thursday afternoon is being credited with stopping a fire in its early stages and preventing its spread.
“The activation of the fire sprinkler system stopped the fire from engulfing the third-floor unit within minutes and expanding quickly to other apartments,” said City of Burlington Fire Chief Alan J. Babe. “Without the fire sprinkler system in place, the aftermath would have been devastating, resulting in serious risk to life or even total property damage.”
At about 12:33 p.m. Thursday, the City of Burlington Fire Department and Police Department responded to a report of a general fire alarm at 180 Bridge St. Upon the arrival on the scene, Babe said the 32-unit apartment building was being evacuated, sprinklers were found activated and smoke was reported. Additional units from the Town of Burlington Fire Department and the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company also responded as well as ambulances from Lake Geneva and Salem Lakes.
Babe said all occupants at 180 State St. were safely evacuated from the building, with one resident sustaining burns and being transported to Aurora Burlington Medical Center.
Justin Kern, communications officer for the Wisconsin Region of the American Red Cross, said about 55 residents living in the building’s 32 apartments have been displaced, including 18 children.
Kern said the Red Cross overnight Thursday served nine people from four Fox River Crossing units with temporary hotel lodging and food expense assistance and connections with basic local health resources like prescription refills.
“They didn’t have anywhere to go,” he noted.
Given the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Kern said the Red Cross has shifted away from the typical congregate shelters used in large-scale, protracted disasters to an emphasis on sheltering in hotels, where food and resources are provided by its local community partners.
Extensive damage
Firefighters worked well into the evening Thursday assisting the displaced.
“Residents were escorted to collect necessary essentials, including pets, and were provided housing elsewhere until the investigation is completed and the building is deemed safe for re-entry,” Babe noted.
Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty told The Journal Times on Friday afternoon that it is unknown when residents at 180 Bridge St. will again be allowed to take up residence at the apartment building, noting damage to the building in the incident was more extensive than what was first thought.
“It’s our understanding that there may be some number of those 32 units may be unlivable for months,” Kern said.
Hefty praised the “Burlington Strong” support of local churches and other organizations that have rallied around the displaced Fox River Crossing residents.
“I can’t say enough about everybody that’s answered the call,” she said. “It’s wonderful to see everyone coming together, working together,” the mayor said. “They’ve shown how they rise to the occasion again and again. When there’s a need out there, people react. It’s very rewarding to see so many people willing to help.”
Hefty also praised the involvement of the Red Cross for their assistance helping displaced residents with transitional housing.
Babe said Friday afternoon that the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage estimates in the incident were not available as of Friday.
