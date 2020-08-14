55 displaced in Thursday Burlington apartment fire; Red Cross providing assistance

Kern said the Red Cross overnight Thursday served nine people from four Fox River Crossing units with temporary hotel lodging and food expense assistance and connections with basic local health resources like prescription refills.

“They didn’t have anywhere to go,” he noted.

Given the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Kern said the Red Cross has shifted away from the typical congregate shelters used in large-scale, protracted disasters to an emphasis on sheltering in hotels, where food and resources are provided by its local community partners.

Extensive damage

Firefighters worked well into the evening Thursday assisting the displaced.

“Residents were escorted to collect necessary essentials, including pets, and were provided housing elsewhere until the investigation is completed and the building is deemed safe for re-entry,” Babe noted.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty told The Journal Times on Friday afternoon that it is unknown when residents at 180 Bridge St. will again be allowed to take up residence at the apartment building, noting damage to the building in the incident was more extensive than what was first thought.