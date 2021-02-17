53% of Unified students sign up for in-person learning, making social distancing easier

RACINE — With only 53% of students signed up to return to in-person classes in March, Racine Unified School District administrators seem more hopeful about their ability to socially distance students within its classrooms.
Numbers vary from school to school, however, with 70% of Gifford K-8 students planning to return to in-person learning.
A sticking point for those skeptical of the district’s plan to begin reopening schools to students on March 1 is Unified’s promise to socially distance “to the extent possible.”
School Board member and Kenosha Unified teacher Scott Coey exhibited particular concern about the district not spacing students 6 feet apart, as is recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He opined that spacing students at least 6 feet apart should be non-negotiable.
District Superintendent Eric Gallien told the board that because only about half of students have signed up to attend in person, “we will be able to physically distance students in most classrooms.”
RUSD Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon said that the district's combination of safety measures recommended by the CDC are what will keep students safe, not any one measure in particular.
The latest districtwide numbers have not yet been compiled, but Unified estimates that fewer than 10% of students have not decided whether to return their school building or to continue learning from home. Principals, counselors and other school staff are currently reaching out to those families. An in-person spot will automatically be held for each student who does not respond.
In an initial January poll of families, it seemed that more than half were interested in returning to face-to-face instruction, but once the district added a third learn-from-home option, some parents changed their minds.
The survey initially only included a back-to-the-building option and a virtual learning option that would mean a different teacher and curriculum for students than what they’ve had so far this year. In response to parent feedback, the district created a third option called remote learning where students will view a livestream of their teacher’s classroom from home and interact with their classmates via technology. Some families changed their preferences once that option was available.
At the time, many parents said their children had formed good relationships with their classroom teachers and their classmates as they learned remotely. Parents didn’t want to lose that connection by switching to the virtual option with a different teacher.
Gallien said that the schools were still working on their building-level COVID-19 safety plans and would submit them to the City of Racine Health Department, or Central Racine County Health Department where applicable, when complete. The district has schools in the jurisdictions of both health departments.
The district plans to shift meal pickup days for students learning remotely to Wednesdays once in-person school resumes. Unified has been offering free meals for pickup at several of its schools multiple days per week since the pandemic hit Wisconsin.
In addition to many other safety measures, including increased air exchange in all buildings, nightly disinfection and campaigns urging hand washing and social distancing, mask-wearing will be mandatory.
School Board Vice President Jane Barbian asked how the masking rule would be enforced for both staff and students. Barbian said she’d heard that some were not wearing their masks when required while teaching remotely from their school buildings.
Gallien said students who don’t wear their masks would start out with a warning and would face escalating consequences with more violations. Ultimately, a student who refuses to wear a mask could be told to stay home for putting other students at risk.
Gallien said that ongoing mask violations by staff could be handled through the Human Resources Department.