New research has indicated that double masking can significantly improve protection against coronavirus. Here are the reasons why it works better. Source by: Stringr

RACINE — With only 53% of students signed up to return to in-person classes in March, Racine Unified School District administrators seem more hopeful about their ability to socially distance students within its classrooms.

Numbers vary from school to school, however, with 70% of Gifford K-8 students planning to return to in-person learning.

A sticking point for those skeptical of the district’s plan to begin reopening schools to students on March 1 is Unified’s promise to socially distance “to the extent possible.”

School Board member and Kenosha Unified teacher Scott Coey exhibited particular concern about the district not spacing students 6 feet apart, as is recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He opined that spacing students at least 6 feet apart should be non-negotiable.

District Superintendent Eric Gallien told the board that because only about half of students have signed up to attend in person, “we will be able to physically distance students in most classrooms.”

RUSD Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon said that the district's combination of safety measures recommended by the CDC are what will keep students safe, not any one measure in particular.