520 COVID-19 tests conducted at women's prison in Racine County

DOVER — On Thursday, 520 COVID-19 tests were conducted at the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center, a women’s correctional facility on the Southern Wisconsin Center campus, 21425 Spring St.
The National Guard conducted the tests as part of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ plan to test all inmates in the state.
A spokesman for the National Guard said in an email that the National Guard was unable to say if an outbreak had been identified at Ellsworth and was not able to share if any results came back.
“Our teams merely collect the specimens and transport them to a lab. We don’t do the analysis and we are not the custodian of the collective results,” Capt. Joe Trovato wrote. At noon Saturday, The Journal Times contacted the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Department of Justice, asking what the results have been for those 520 tests. No reply had been received as of 12:15 p.m. Sunday.
Coronavirus outbreaks have been of special concern in correctional facilities in the U.S., where inmates are often unable to safely socially distance. As of June 4, more than 220 inmates at Waupun Correctional Institution had tested positive for COVID-19.
A Milwaukee television news outlet reported in April that prisons in Wisconsin “hold nearly 23,000 inmates in a system designed to hold around 17,800.” According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, Wisconsin has the 23rd-highest prison population per capita of the 50 states, with 620 people behind bars out of every 100,000 residents, as of 2016.
The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups have called for incarcerated populations to be lowered as much as possible to protect the vulnerable.
Some authorities have been concerned about doing that, fearing that letting some people go free could lead to increased crime and pose a danger to the free population.
In Racine County, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling suspended all nonviolent arrests in March to prevent overcrowding in the County Jail and to help keep the novel coronavirus out of the jail.
A statement from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, issued on March 14, said “This proactive, temporary directive’s number one priority is to protect law enforcement and the inmates confined in the Racine County Jail ... for clarification of this directive, a domestic violence arrest, though oftentimes a misdemeanor, WILL be accepted at the jail.”
Those who would have otherwise been arrested for a nonviolent offense would instead be given a mandatory court date instead of being held in jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.
At Wisconsin’s prisons, new inmates are quarantined for 14 days before joining the rest of the incarcerated population after Gov. Tony Evers’ moratorium on accepting new inmates expired.
One jail employee contracted COVID-19 but had recovered by mid-April. No cases have been confirmed among the jail inmates as of May 26.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections website, the facility housing Ellsworth has been used for its current purpose since 1989. It was renovated in 2015, a renovation that included an 84-bed treatment unit that opened in May 2016.
A fact sheet for the correctional center states that the inmate population is 468 with an average age of 38.
Car test
Waiting on foot and on scooter
Waiting in cars
Walking to the testing site
Ready to roll
Checking in
Racinians tell us why they wanted to get tested for coronavirus
Drive-up and walk-up
Waiting to be tested
Curtis Walls gets tested
Julio Negron
Getting info
Brian Paulhus
Test in vehicle
Foggy testing site
Mayor Mason in a mask
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.