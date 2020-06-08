520 COVID-19 tests conducted at women's prison in Racine County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DOVER — On Thursday, 520 COVID-19 tests were conducted at the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center, a women’s correctional facility on the Southern Wisconsin Center campus, 21425 Spring St.

The National Guard conducted the tests as part of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ plan to test all inmates in the state.

A spokesman for the National Guard said in an email that the National Guard was unable to say if an outbreak had been identified at Ellsworth and was not able to share if any results came back.

“Our teams merely collect the specimens and transport them to a lab. We don’t do the analysis and we are not the custodian of the collective results,” Capt. Joe Trovato wrote. At noon Saturday, The Journal Times contacted the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Department of Justice, asking what the results have been for those 520 tests. No reply had been received as of 12:15 p.m. Sunday.