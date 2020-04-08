50 Wisconsin National Guard troops volunteered on Election Day in Racine County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Jon Truckey, 31, said he was "surprised" when he was called into service on Sunday. A member of the Wisconsin National Guard for the past 13 years, he was one of 50 troops deployed in Racine County during Tuesday's unusual Election Day.

Across the state, 2,409 National Guard members were rolled out to serve at polling places that were affected by limited numbers of poll workers. Out of Wisconsin's 72 counties, 71 had at least one National Guard member working at a polling place; Florence County, which borders Michigan's Upper Peninsula and has fewer than 5,000 residents, was the only county where the National Guard was not called in to help.

They served in plainclothes, but were still spotted working at several spots in Racine (including the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, and at the Tyler Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St), at the Waterford Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St., and at the Caledonia Public Works building.

Truckey took on the role of a "runner" at the Tyler Domer Community Center, often going inside the temporarily closed community center to grab supplies or ballots and running them back out to voters in their cars.