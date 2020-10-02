$50,000 in damages estimated after Thursday afternoon basement fire that took 20 minutes to extinguish

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Thursday blaze caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a home in the 8100 block of Doe Glen Drive in Mount Pleasant. There were no injuries to the occupants or firefighters in the incident.

At 1:24 p.m., the South Shore Fire Department was dispatched for a report of smoke in the home, according to Lt. Jonathan Shirk.

The South Shore Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Mount Pleasant Police.

The first South Shore unit arrived on the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the basement of the one-story wood frame single family residence. Fire attack efforts were initiated, with the blaze extinguished within 20 minutes of arrival.

Shirk reported that the first floor and basement of the home sustained significant smoke damage. The dwelling was released back to the homeowner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the cause at this time appears to be accidental in nature according to the South Shore Fire Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.