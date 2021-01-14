5 ways to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Racine County in the coming days

There are several ways to celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in and around Racine. Events this year are taking place both in person and virtually.
Wreath-laying ceremony
Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to be the guest speaker at the local celebration of MLK on Friday, Jan. 15, which would have been Dr. King’s 92nd birthday.
Sharpton will appear virtually. Additional speakers include Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Gateway Technical College President Dr. Bryan Albrecht, Racine Police Chief Art Howell, basketball star/philanthropist Caron Butler and local faith leaders.
The theme of this year’s event is “A Reawakening of Dr. Martin Luther King.”
The event will include a wreath-laying ceremony at the statue of King on State Street.
Participants may sign up for the event at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EiAfZAeOQXm4UV6YjtdOCA.
Additionally, the event will be broadcast live on the city’s official Facebook page: City of Racine, On the lake.
School supply drive
The Volunteer Center of Racine County is hosting a Curbside School Supply Drive in honor of MLK Day. The Saturday event will take place at the Racine Volunteer Center, 6216 Washington Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Supplies can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the same location if donors can’t make the curbside event date and time. For more information, email Sarah Webb at teamleader@volunteerracine.org or visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/167320295183267.
MLK Creative Day of Service
The Second Annual MLK Creative Day of Service at Mahogany Gallery, 1422 Washington Ave., will be held Monday from noon to 4 p.m. The goal of the day of service is to offer opportunities to express one’s creativity while honoring the civil rights icon.
“MLK Day is a federal holiday and we want to celebrate Dr. King and keep his legacy alive,” the Facebook event description reads.
A variety of kids’ crafts, games, music, food, live poetry, trivia and short story readings will be available. RSVP and find information online at mahoganygallery.com to join in person or virtually.
Virtual presentations will be by the Black Student Union groups of Carthage College, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Educator and activist Aaron Eick, as well as District 1 County Supervisor Nick Demske are scheduled to speak.
The event is organized by Scott Terry, a local artist and educator who owns Mahogany Gallery.
RAM art course
The Racine Art Museum is celebrating MLK Day by hosting an art course for students ages 7-13 on Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This class will be taught by Natalee Zeisler and will focus on finding inspiration from Martin Luther King Jr. by creating art that captures his “spirit of peace,” the RAM website said.
Class registration is limited to eight students in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Online registration is available at ramart.org/class/peace-celebrating-mlk/ and closes Saturday.
The class costs $28 for RAM members and $35 for non-members.
Gateway virtual event
Gateway Technical College will be holding a virtual event for the 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. It is to take place at noon Monday.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Response, Resiliency, Restoration.” The keynote speaker for the 2021 event will be Tammi Summers, Ph.D, vice president of Gateway’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. There will be no in-person attendance; it will be live streamed.
The link to access the virtual event will be on Gateway Technical College’s website (gtc.edu), under “Business & Community” and “Community Events.”