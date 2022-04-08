$5 million approved for expansion of Union Grove veterans cemetery

DOVER — On Friday, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers approved 35 bills and vetoed 43.
Among those he vetoed were moves by the Republican majority in the state Legislature to give legislators more oversight of elections, banning private donations to municipalities for the operation of elections, to allow guns to be carried in more places under certain conditions such as certain places of worship and schools, and limitations on local health authorities and schools regarding masks and COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
Tony DeRango aimed to debunk rumors circulating that The Pizza King is going to close with a call to The Journal Times this week. There reportedly is a deal in the works. But before the restaurant could be replaced by a gas station, there are several governing bodies that have to give approval. The Pizza King, as a result, will be around for at least a while more.
In short: Union Grove rejects ATVs and golf carts on its roads, incumbent Burlington School Board members hold onto their seats, a number of changes coming to the Racine County Board and 1 of 3 schools had referendums passed.
According to investigators, 18-year-old Xavier Jackson and another individual shot a 16-year-old who they believed to be a member of the NFL (North Side for Life) gang, but the victim was not a member of any gang.