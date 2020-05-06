× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — A five-day surge COVID-19 testing site is set to open next week in Burlington for anyone in Wisconsin experiencing symptoms and a doctor's note is not required.

The Central Racine County Health Department and the Racine County Emergency Operations Center are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open the testing site.

The testing site is to meet testing demand in Racine County as well as in surrounding counties and health department jurisdictions. Increased testing is a priority for the reopening of Racine County and Wisconsin.

Testing dates, hours and site

From Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Wisconsin residents or people who work in Wisconsin who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can come to a free, drive-thru clinic. Drive-thru testing will be conducted at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Pkwy, Burlington, WI 53105.

People should enter the testing site from the driveway north of the high school from McCanna Parkway.

Community testing requirements and information

No appointment is necessary for the drive-thru clinic. Racine County’s community test site will have the capacity to conduct 300 nasal swab tests each day.

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the testing and manage the specimen samples. Testing is available for those ages 5 and older but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent to the testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to: Fever (greater than 100.4 degrees F); cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; sore throat; headache; chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills); muscle aches; new abnormalities in taste or smell.

“Many people with COVID-19 symptoms have been unable to get tested for a variety of reasons,” said Central Racine County Health Officer, Margaret Gesner. “The goal of this clinic is to provide access to testing to anyone in the community with symptoms. It is important to provide symptomatic residents and workers as well as symptomatic contacts to cases with testing in order to help identify cases and mitigate the spread of disease.”

“This testing is important to provide insight into COVID-19 disease rates so we can inform best practices as we work to reopen Racine County,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “We encourage everyone who may have COVID-19 symptoms to utilize this surge clinic next week, and we are working to provide even more testing opportunities for Racine County residents in the near future.”

More information about the Central Racine County Health Department can be found at https://crchd.com/covid-19 and information about Racine County’s response to COVID-19 is available at www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus.

New cases in the county and state

A total of three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Racine County on Wednesday.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, 582 confirmed cases had been reported in Racine County, up 26 from Tuesday.

One new death in Racine County was also reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 16.

The state reported no new deaths on Wednesday, for the same total of 362 deaths since Tuesday statewide due to the coronavirus, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. But state numbers are behind local numbers.

At the state level, the results of 4,194 new tests were released Wednesday, with with 335 coming back positive. That makes for 8% of the tests that day, marking a 4-day decline in the percentage of positive tests.

There have been 96,727 total tests given in the state, and 8,901 of them, or 9.2% have been positive.

In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 580 confirmed cases in Kenosha County and 14 deaths; 215 in Walworth County and 9 deaths; 374 in Waukesha County and a total of 22 deaths; and 3,469 cases in Milwaukee County.

There have been 204 deaths in Milwaukee County, the largest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.

Affecting minorities

While the coronavirus is reaching all parts of the community, the COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately affecting minority populations and communities of color in the City of Racine and Villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point.

Nearly 40% of cases report being of Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, and almost another 40% report their race as Black or African American. During the pandemic, it is important that all community members do their part to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, stated a release from the City of Racine.

The city release stated: Many individuals experience minimal to no symptoms, meaning that they may be unknowingly spreading the virus to others around them if they are not abiding by the Safer at Home order and other disease prevention methods. Others may not realize that the symptoms they are experiencing may point to coronavirus infection.

“COVID-19 cases in the City and County continue to spike. Today, we reached 356 total confirmed cases under the City’s jurisdiction," said Racine’s Public Health Administrator, Dottie-Kay Bowersox. "If we want to open the economy, we have to work together to stop community spread. We ask everyone to abide by the Safer at Home order. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, we need residents to work with public health officials to monitor their health and the health of those they have been in contact with. That is how we will help flatten curve."

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow the community to begin to reopen, the City of Racine Public Health Department requests the following:

Do not host or attend gatherings with others who are not members of your household.

Maintain physical / social distancing of at least 6 feet from others when out in public.

Limit travel outside your home to essential tasks, including seeking medical care, working and shopping for groceries or other necessary supplies.

Wear a face mask or cloth face covering while out in public, if you are able to do so.

If you feel ill or experience any of the above symptoms, contact your health care provider for guidance and testing information.

Regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Regularly clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are touched frequently.

Finally, individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have come into contact with a confirmed case will be contacted and monitored by public health professionals to help ensure that transmission to other community members is as limited as possible.

The Public Health Department asks for the residents’ patience and understanding that this is a necessary part of the process to ensure the curve is flattened and everyone is kept safe.

