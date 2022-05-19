 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4th Fest parade applications due by June 3

  • 0

RACINE — There is still time to submit an application for participation in Racine's 4th of July parade. Applications are due by June 3. “Home of the Brave” is the theme for 2022 and will be the 86th annual parade for the Racine community.

Applications, along with proper parade entry payment, must be submitted online at racine4thfest.org (under the parade tab). After June 3, a late fee of $150 will be charged. The final deadline for all parade applications is June 10.

This year’s 4th Fest parade will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, immediately following the pre-parade, which begins at 8:30 a.m. The parade route is 2.6 miles long and takes approximately two hours to complete. The parade will also be broadcast live on My24 Milwaukee and simulcast on the internet.

4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization that brings the Racine community the annual parade and fireworks. The festivities are funded through individual and corporate donations or sponsorships. Donations are accepted all year.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What You Need To Know About Monkeypox

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News