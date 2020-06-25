4th Fest of Greater Racine asking churches to ring bells on July 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — 4th Fest of Greater Racine is asking all churches in Racine County that have a bell tower to ring their bells the morning of July 4 as part of the community’s Independence Day celebration.

Although Racine’s July 4 celebration will look very different this year, and the fireworks were canceled due to City of Racine restrictions on mass gatherings, the 4th Fest of Greater Racine continues to plan for ways to celebrate.

Organizers are asking churches to ring their bells in jubilation on Saturday, July 4, beginning promptly at 9 a.m. and ending at 9:04 a.m.

Letters were sent to about 70 churches in the Racine area asking them to participate. Churches that want to participate should let 4th Fest know by emailing info@racine4thfest.org.

Community members who want to participate can step outside and listen, or ring bells themselves if they have them.

The organization also recently announced a house decorating contest.

