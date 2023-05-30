Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 49-year-old man from Racine died after being struck by a car Friday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.

The man's name will not be released until his family has been notified, the MPPD said.

The MPPD and the South Shore Fire Department were dispatched after 10 p.m. to the 3300 block of Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) after reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.

Several callers reported seeing a man lying in the roadway and vehicles swerving around him.

Officers located the man in the southbound lanes of Highway 32. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man reportedly was struck by a car traveling southbound on Highway 32.

The car that allegedly hit the man is believed to be a 2013-17 dark grey or silver metallic Honda Accord. Police said it may have sustained heavy front-end damage, including damage to the left side mirror and possibly the windshield.

This collision is under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPPD at 262-884-0454, option No. 4.

