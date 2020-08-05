47 GOP members send letter to Wisconsin superintendents, pressing for in-person instruction

In an email, Tapp said that RUSD’s 150-person “re-entry team ... has been working diligently for months to develop a plan based on guidance from our local health departments and feedback from thousands of families and staff. We are developing a robust plan to ensure all students receive a positive and high-quality remote learning experience this fall.”

In a statement Wednesday, Wittke said, "It is my belief that students learn better in a classroom and getting our students safely back to school this fall is important. Following a seven-hour Assembly Education Committee hearing in June, my colleagues and I took that information and communications from our constituents and decided it was valuable to provide the information to our respective district superintendents for consideration as they work through how they would return to school this fall. This week I mailed and emailed a letter to Racine Unified, North Cape, Raymond and Drought school districts. Each school district will make their own decision as to their return to school plan. I hope they will choose to meet in person so our children don’t fall further behind in their education, and we are able to avoid magnifying the social and emotional impact due to school closures."