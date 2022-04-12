400,000 square feet: Yorkville OKs new mega-facility on farmland along I-94

YORKVILLE — An industrial project comparable in size to an Amazon warehouse could soon rise from farmland being purchased by a real estate developer along the I-94 corridor.

The Yorkville Village Board approved rezoning Monday night for a 400,000-square-foot facility planned at 2200 S. Sylvania Ave. by developer Wangard Partners Inc.

Located just south of the Grandview Business Park, the estimated $25 million project has no named tenants yet. But at 400,000 square feet, it offers room for multiple tenants — or one very large occupant.

It dwarfs the largest property of less than 300,000 square feet in the Grandview Business Park.

Julie Anderson, director of public works and development services for Racine County, compared the jumbo-sized project to an Amazon-sized warehouse facility.

“There is an appetite for some of these really large buildings,” Anderson said.

Still, the uncertain nature of the speculative construction project has some Yorkville officials seeking assurances to prevent unwanted tenants from moving in.

Keeping out the unacceptable

While approving the 26-acre project Monday night, Yorkville Village Board members sought an agreement with the developer on restrictions keeping out junkyards, explosives, fertilizers and other “noxious” industries.

Village attorney Tim Pruitt said the requested heavy industrial zoning probably warrants some precautions on the village’s part.

Of the requested zoning, Pruitt said: “That opens it up to a lot of uses that the board may be uncomfortable with.”

Representatives of Wangard Partners told the Village Board that they would gladly accept deed restrictions precluding leases with any of the noxious industries deemed unacceptable.

Mark Lake, vice president of planning and development for Wangard, said the Wauwatosa-based developer has other properties in the area, and is working with several prospective tenants at numerous locations.

Lake said he expects the new building at 2200 S. Sylvania Ave. will wind up with multiple tenants. But he said it could be several months before those details are worked out.

“Where they want to go,” he said of his future tenants, “we’re dealing with a number of locations.”

Wangard expects to finish construction of the new industrial site by the end of 2023, although officials cautioned that a shortage of building materials could delay their plans.

Owned by the Borzynskis

The property is owned by David Borzynski and Joseph Borzynski, operators of Borzynski Farms Inc. The Mount Pleasant-based family farm business, specializing in cabbage production, has controlled as much as 3,000 acres in the area in recent years.

Stephanie Meiri, spokeswoman for Borzynski Farms, said company officials declined to comment about the deal with Wangard Partners.

The project also requires county approval.

According to Wangard’s proposal, bank financing should be readily available to complete the project, which is expected to create $25 million in new property value.

“There is high demand for large-format industrial buildings built specifically to accommodate logistical and other associated services within the I-94 corridor,” the company wrote.

The site, situated between Grandview Parkway and South Sylvania Road on the west side of I-94, will require sanitary sewer service as well as road improvements.

The Village of Yorkville has agreed to spend up to $450,000 to extend sanitary sewer service, while the developer has agreed to pay for extending roads to the site.

Village Engineer Mark Madsen told board members that other large developments in the area have involved similar cost-sharing agreements between the public and private sector to provide the needed infrastructure improvements.

Madsen said the village would complete the sanitary sewer upgrades on a schedule to fit with Wangard’s construction plans.

“There’s a lot of precedent for these utilities to be done this way,” he said. “It’s good planning and good common sense for development.”

