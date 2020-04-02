40 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Racine County; seven days ago there were only 10

MADISON — Seven more people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin, making a total of 31 people, state officials reported Thursday. And Racine County's total number of confirmed cases is up to 40, four times as many cases as there were seven days ago.
Of the 40 cases, 15 are in the City of Racine Health Department's jurisdiction (which includes Elmwood Park and Wind Point), and the other 25 are elsewhere in the county.
According to new data, there are a total of 1,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 180 from the 1,550 reported on Wednesday.
Thursday marked the eighth consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100.
“We’re starting to see the number increasing quickly," County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said Wednesday evening during a teleconference of the County Board.
This kind of somewhat rapid increasing is expected, according to various outbreak models. Keeping the increase as slow as possible is considered essential in order to "flatten the curve" and to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, like what happened in Italy and the Wuhan province of China.
Margaret Gesner of the Central Racine County Health Department said that it's very likely that many more than 40 people in Racine County are carrying the virus without knowing they have it, in part because of how few people are tested. People who have been hospitalized or work in the medical field are being prioritized for testing, with most of the rest of the public who are showing symptoms being asked to stay home.
“We know there is more community transmission than these numbers show," Gesner said. “That’s why social distancing matters so much."
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services added a new statistic to its daily COVID-19 release Wednesday: the number of patients who are currently hospitalized. As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, 461 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 27% of the total confirmed cases.
Elsewhere in the area, according to DHS, the reported totals are: 67 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 15 in Walworth County; 120 in Waukesha County; and 869 in Milwaukee County.
Although 1,730 is the number of confirmed cases in the state, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited. There could be as many as 10 actual cases for every single confirmed positive case, according to Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s chief medical officer for communicable diseases.
Local health officials have continued advocating for people who think they might have COVID-19 or who have been exposed to it to set up a virtual care appointment, emphasizing that they should not go to medical care facilities in person.
Health System Hotlines
- Ascension: (833) 981-0711 or go to ascension.org/OnlineCare; use code HOME for a $20 virtual visit
- Advocate Aurora: (866) 443-2584 or advocateaurorahealth.org/virtual-visits
- Froedtert: (414) 805-2000 or froedtert.com/telehealth
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
