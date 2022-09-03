4 years clean from heroin, and now a state powerlifting champion

RACINE — On Aug. 13, 2018, Heather Braun was at one of the lowest points of her life. She had been struggling with a heroin addiction off-and-on for the last 10 years.

“When I was stuck in addiction, I truly believed I’d be happier dead than living or trying to stay,” she said. She noted she didn’t realize at the time that she had a problem.

But also on that date, she decided to make a change. She wrote in her journal that would be the last time she used.

Then on Aug. 13, 2022, she reached her four-year anniversary of being heroin-free. And also won a state powerlifting championship and qualified for a national competition.

Badger Iron and the Natural Athlete Strength Association hosted the Wisconsin State Fair Open at the Exposition Center on the state fairgrounds in West Allis. Members of Mt. Sinai Gym, 2005 Lathrop Ave., including Braun, took home many awards. The gym’s 8-person team came in first place overall.

Weighing 141 pounds, Braun received two first place awards for deadlifting 286 pounds and bench pressing 125 pounds in her weight class.

“It’s overwhelming. It's exciting. I'm just taking it in,” she said. “I'm so grateful. I honestly feel like it's not even about me, like I couldn't have done this without Alex. I couldn't have done this without support.”

Mt. Sinai Gym owner and Braun’s coach Alex Ersing was who she was referring to. Ersing also competed, and weighing 170 pounds, hit a new personal record and multi-national raw bench record with a 347.5 raw bench press in his weight class. He received first place in three divisions while winning the state championship.

Taking it ‘to the next level’

Braun, 33, is a Mount Pleasant resident and a 2007 graduate of Case High School. She additionally graduated from Gateway Technical College in 2013.

Braun has been a member of Mt. Sinai for the past 3 ½ years, going to the gym five days a week. She had been working every so often with Ersing.

But watching Ersing train himself made her hungry for more, Braun said.

“I love working out,” she said. “But I wanted to take it to the next level and actually see what I can do.”

It took about a year of talk, but once Ersing convinced Braun to go big and go to the state competition, they began seriously training 12 weeks leading up to the big day.

“State Fair is kind of a who's who, especially for Wisconsin. It’s big,” Ersing said. “All kinds of gyms, all kinds of people come from all over the state. So to walk away with that title, it's good. Especially to bring it back to Racine.”

One of Braun’s goals was to lift double her body weight. She achieved that and then some.

“She did it. She accomplished it, it’s not an easy task,” Ersing said. “She kicked some butt.”

Her next steps for nationals are to increase the weight she lifts. Ersing noted Braun is “very disciplined” in her training and works hard. She’s consistent, supports other members, is a positive person and an excellent role model of what members of the gym stand for, he said.

Ersing added that a powerlifter faces a bunch of challenges, from finishing a training program injury-free, dieting and taking nutritional supplements to feeling stage fright and adjusting to a different bench at the competition. Powerlifters also have to follow certain commands when at a competition.

Braun admitted she was nervous and slipping into negative thinking, but Ersing said he helped talk through it with her.

“You’re going through this up-down roller coaster of ‘(Expletive), am I going to do this? Am I going to … is it going to work? Is this not going to work?’ It’s completely normal,” Ersing said.

Reaching happiness

Braun has come a long way from where she was four years ago.

“Nobody can love you out of it,” she said of addiction. “You have to take that first step.”

She is a single mother; she had her daughter three years ago and dealt with postpartum depression. Reading stories of athletes or people she admired who began recovery from addiction gave her hope and inspiration, she said.

Additionally, Mt. Sinai was “a huge foundation” for her sobriety, Braun said. Previously, she didn’t know what her passion was, but she found it at the gym, and found it with the people she’s met. It’s something Braun will forever be grateful for and cherish, she said.

She’s now fully reached a point of happiness.

“It's not like, ‘Oh, I'm sober, but I'm just living the day-to-day.’ Like no, I'm passionate about life. A huge part stems from being here,” Braun said of Mt. Sinai. “I truly believe that if I did not come here and find this, not just like, ‘Oh, I signed up at a gym,’ but came to Mt. Sinai, with the people and the love here, I don't know where I'd be today.”

Ersing added that when individuals are struggling with obstacles in their life, they can choose to turn their lives around, but it’s in their hands. Mt. Sinai just offers a support system of likeminded individuals.

Braun said that while she’s still learning, training has challenged everything for her. She was placed into a mindset of: Are you a winner, or are you a quitter?

Braun has become a better mother because of her sobriety journey, she said. Her daughter comes along with her to the gym and competitions.

“No matter how terrible life might feel like at the time, or what you're struggling with, or what you feel like you can't get out of, there's hope,” she said. “You can not only just live a different life, but live feeling fulfilled and happy and passionately.”

Braun plans to keep powerlifting as long as she can.

“This is so fun. I’m addicted,” she said, laughing.