4-H members may join art contest

MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has kicked off an art contest that challenges all 4-H members to explore their creativity. It includes cash prizes totaling nearly $1,000.

Open to any current Wisconsin 4-H member, the contest will be held virtually, with photos of all entries submitted electronically. Entries will be accepted Nov. 1 until midnight Jan. 15.

The contest is broken into nine categories — Drawing Using Any Medium, Painting (acrylic, watercolor or oil), Pottery, Ceramics or Clay, Photography, Paper, Fabric, Yarn or Fiber, Wood, Any Other Media (ex: digital, metalcraft, jewelry, leatherwork, wax, eggshells, taxidermy) and 4-H Art.

A winner will be chosen in each category with a Best of Show award given to one entry chosen by the judging committee. Category winners will receive a $100 cash award. The Best of Show entry will receive an additional $150 cash award. Other art may be recognized but will not receive a cash award. Winners will be notified by email in February.

To be eligible for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest, youth must be a 4-H member enrolled in 4H Online for the 2022-2023 4-H program year. Entrants do not need to be enrolled in any specific project to participate.

For official contest rules and requirements and how to submit photos of artwork, go to Wis4HFoundation.org/events/celebrate-the-arts.