$4,500 worth of tools stolen from Racine carpenter's truck; community rallies with donations

Either a large DCW sticker or Ventura’s name in permanent marker are on the tools, making them easily identifiable. Ventura said he suspects whoever stole the tools knew what they were doing and are likely going to resell them.

“They were really nice tools,” he said.

The damage to the van is repairable, Ventura said, but it will take some time for him to recover the tools that were stolen. A job on Thursday required him to pick up $300 worth of equipment to replace the ones he lost.

Ventura’s case may be related to the uptick in garage burglaries during the overnight hours in the south side of the City of Racine, which were reported by the Racine Police Department on Tuesday.

As of Friday morning, Venmo Challenge Racine — a local fundraising effort that has donated tens of thousands of dollars to various businesses and nonprofits since launching in the