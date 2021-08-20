$4,500 worth of tools stolen from Racine carpenter's truck; community rallies with donations

RACINE — Dino Ventura has been a woodworker for 15 years. Throughout those years, he’s acquired thousands of different tools and equipment.
After every paycheck he earned, he would buy a new tool to expand his stash of equipment.
Now, the majority of those tools are gone.
Sometime late Wednesday night or very early Thursday morning, Ventura’s truck, which is typically parked in front of his business at 1652 Phillips Ave., was broken into.
“It was Thursday morning when I found out,” Ventura said. His truck’s window was smashed.
The sentimental value of the tools was “what got me,” Ventura said.
Ventura estimated about $4,500 worth of tools were stolen from his truck. He had every tool he could ever need inside his truck, enough to either “build a house or install a door.”
Ventura is the owner of DCW, which offers custom carpentry and woodworking in southeastern Wisconsin. His company, which opened in 2013, has been in charge of the prize of kitchen remodeling for one lucky winner in the Venmo Challenge Racine donation pools.
Either a large DCW sticker or Ventura’s name in permanent marker are on the tools, making them easily identifiable. Ventura said he suspects whoever stole the tools knew what they were doing and are likely going to resell them.
“They were really nice tools,” he said.
The damage to the van is repairable, Ventura said, but it will take some time for him to recover the tools that were stolen. A job on Thursday required him to pick up $300 worth of equipment to replace the ones he lost.
Ventura’s case may be related to the uptick in garage burglaries during the overnight hours in the south side of the City of Racine, which were reported by the Racine Police Department on Tuesday.
As of Friday morning, Venmo Challenge Racine — a local fundraising effort that has donated tens of thousands of dollars to various businesses and nonprofits since launching in the
early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — reported raising about $500 to help DCW recover.
To help:
Contact Ventura via Facebook at facebook.com/dcwllc
- Contact Venmo Challenge Racine at
- Donate directly to Ventura via the Venmo app