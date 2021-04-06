388 days after COVID closed a Burlington activity center, seniors return for coffee, bingo & yoga

For now, the center will offer limited operating hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, with bingo every Tuesday and yoga every Friday. There will be no lunch provided. Visitors are required to wear face masks and to maintain social distancing as much as possible.

Officials plan to re-evaluate in May, when they might extend the center’s operating hours and introduce other activities.

Crane said she is aware of how badly senior citizens in the region need an outlet for resuming social interaction. When officials announced they were reopening Tuesday, patrons were lined up outside even before the doors opened at 10 a.m.

“That tells you something,” she said.

Virginia Bowler of Burlington turned out in hopes of restarting her regular game of bridge. Bowler played cards twice a week at the center previously, but she lost touch with the other players when COVID-19 hit.

Bowler said she has had trouble finding a card game for the past year.

“I missed everybody,” she said. “I want to play, so I hope they come back.”