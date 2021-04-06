388 days after COVID closed a Burlington activity center, seniors return for coffee, bingo & yoga

BURLINGTON — A long year of isolation and anxiety has ended with a joyful reunion for patrons of the Burlington Senior Activity Center.
The center reopened Tuesday and welcomed seniors inside for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the popular community gathering place for 388 days.
“It is a happy day,” said Susan Crane, the center’s executive director. “It’s just nice to see everyone again.”
Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, seniors happily gathered inside the facility at 587 E. State St. to drink coffee, listen to music and play bingo.
Patrons said they felt a sense of renewal being back together with familiar faces in a social setting, following a difficult year hunkered down by themselves to avoid COVID-19.
Boyd and Marlene Recknagel of Waterford missed their regular visits to the senior center, and they were happy to attend the grand reopening.
“This is wonderful,” Marlene said. “It was really hard not seeing everyone.”
The center, which is operated by a private nonprofit, leases space from the city to provide activities for men and women aged 50 and older. The facility attracts about 600 visitors a month for card games, yoga classes, guest speakers and other events.
Patrons come from as far away as Racine, Kenosha and Lake Geneva.
But when the COVID pandemic struck last year — with senior citizens particularly vulnerable — operators of the Burlington center knew they had to close their doors to avoid spreading the contagious virus.
As of Tuesday, more than 20,000 people in Racine County have tested positive for the coronavirus and 336 have died from it, according to state data.
Nationwide, more than 80% of deaths linked to COVID-19 have been among those age 65 and older.
Activity coordinator Dorothy Henning recalls the difficult decision to close the senior center, knowing that it would leave seniors feeling cut off from the world.
“It just came to a screeching halt,” Henning said. “I think everybody felt lonely.”
The center closed its doors on March 13, 2020.
Open, but with safety measures
Officials decided to reopen Tuesday after seeing that senior citizens are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 — 74.9% of Racine County’s 65 and older population has received at least one shot so far — and that the pandemic seems to be slowing down, with case rates (although rising slightly in the last couple weeks) below where they were from fall through the winter.
For now, the center will offer limited operating hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, with bingo every Tuesday and yoga every Friday. There will be no lunch provided. Visitors are required to wear face masks and to maintain social distancing as much as possible.
Officials plan to re-evaluate in May, when they might extend the center’s operating hours and introduce other activities.
Crane said she is aware of how badly senior citizens in the region need an outlet for resuming social interaction. When officials announced they were reopening Tuesday, patrons were lined up outside even before the doors opened at 10 a.m.
“That tells you something,” she said.
Virginia Bowler of Burlington turned out in hopes of restarting her regular game of bridge. Bowler played cards twice a week at the center previously, but she lost touch with the other players when COVID-19 hit.
Bowler said she has had trouble finding a card game for the past year.
“I missed everybody,” she said. “I want to play, so I hope they come back.”
Other activities available at the center in the past have included painting classes, softball games, strength training, holiday meals, bus trips and library puzzles. The facility also is available for rent for private events.
Crane said the senior center is an invaluable resource in the community, often for seniors who simply want to see other people and to say hello.
“It’s a place where you can come and visit,” Crane said. “It’s a place where there’s always a friendly face waiting for you.”