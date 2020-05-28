387 jobs lost at BRP’s Sturtevant facility; Evinrude production ends

Noted one respondent, “Haven’t heard anything about them going out. I left Galveston Thursday morning and saw more new Evinrudes than I imagined they could build…”

Replied another, “Interesting! You would think that they might not want to let the cat out of the bag if that is true…”

Scant information given to village

Sturtevant village administrator Gerald Nellessen told The Journal Times Thursday morning that little advance warning had been given to the village regarding the closing.

“We found out about it like everyone else did,” he said. “We received a phone call about five minutes before … that there would be a press release at four o’clock (Wednesday). We weren’t given a copy of the press release.”

The only formal notification received by the village from BRP were U.S. Mail and email copies of the May 27 Notice of Workforce Reduction filing with the DWD that were sent to village president Jayme Hoffman.