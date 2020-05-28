387 jobs lost at BRP’s Sturtevant facility; Evinrude production ends

STURTEVANT — In a swift and unexpected turn of events, Quebec, Canada-based BRP in a late Wednesday press release announced the immediate end of Evinrude outboard engine production at its Sturtevant facility, 10101 Science Dr.
According to BRP Marine Group vice president Jerome Fradette’s May 27 filing with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the move will result in a “mass layoff” of 387 employees.
“This layoff is the result of BRP and affiliated companies re-orienting and reorganizing global marine production, which will result, in the case of the Sturtevant facility, in … ceasing the production of Evinrude E-TEC and E-TEC G2 outboard engines,” Fradette noted in BRP’s Notice of Workforce Reduction filing with the state.
“BRP’s outboard engines business has faced some challenges over the last few years and the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy accelerated the decision to stop production of outboard engines. As a result of the unanticipated and unforeseeable need to consolidated operations and cease production on these engines, BRP is giving notice as soon as practicable …”
In its filing, BRP’s anticipated 387 job losses at Sturtevant were outlined in a 12-page Exhibit A attachment showing the expected schedule of “separations” between May 27 and September, with Fradette noting 181 employees “presently on temporary furlough due to the safer in place order” were “permanently laid off today, May 27…”
Said Fradette of the expected mass layoff timeline, “The remaining affected employees will be recalled from temporary furlough, but will be gradually laid off on a permanent basis between now and the end of September 2020.”
The exhibit filed with the DWD listed 13 dates between June-September when staged terminations are expected to begin within a 14-day window – June 1, 8, 18 and 30; July 2, 16, 23, 24 and 30: Aug. 1 and 14; and Sept. 1 and 7.
Job losses listed in the filing included a broad range of both blue collar and white collar jobs running the gamut across scores of positions from assemblers, packers, material handlers and general laborers to engineers, technical specialists, buyers, analysts and sales coordinators.
“Obviously it was a very difficult decision,” said Sturtevant-based BRP Marine Group communications and public relations specialist Candace Gawrysiak of the job losses. “All of our employees are very invested in the brand … Sturtevant will remain the home of BRP Marine Group and the Marine management team and the facility will be repurposed for new innovative projects, which we will announce soon.”
As part of its broader operational reorganization, BRP also announced the consolidation of its Alumacraft manufacturing operations at its St. Paul, Minn. plant, closing its Arkansas production facility at Arkadelphia.
650 employees globally
Company-wide, BRP’s various restructurings will “affect 650 employees globally” according to Gawrysiak.
“Our outboard engine business has been greatly impacted by COVID-19, obligating us to discontinue production of our outboard motors immediately,” said Jose Boisjoi, President and CEO of $6.1 billion BRP. “We will concentrate our efforts on new and innovative technologies and on the development of our boat companies, where we continue to see a lot of potential to transform the on-water experience for consumers.”
As part of its decision to discontinue Evinrude outboard engine production, BRP announced it has signed an agreement with Fond du Lac-based Mercury Marine to “support boat packages and continue to supply outboard engines to our boat brands.”
BRP also announced its “commitment” to supply service parts to its dealer network and also honor its manufacturer warranties and extended service contracts.
In its press release, BRP noted it remains committed to the “Buy, Build, Transform Marine strategy” underway since its 2018 acquisition of U.S. boat manufacturers Alumacraft and Manitou and its 2019 acquisition of Australian boat-builder Telwater.
In hindsight, BRP’s curtailment of Evinrude outboard motor production at Sturtevant is not altogether surprising, given an online May 28 search that hit on a March 30 post on BassBoat Central’s online bbcboards.net chat board, which included an “Evinrude closing shop?” post where one reader noted: “Heard from 2 different dealers/techs in 1 week span that Evinrude is getting out of the outboard business in less than 2 years. Going to focus more on the other ventures. Anyone else hear this? I was looking to buy a G2.”
Noted one respondent, “Haven’t heard anything about them going out. I left Galveston Thursday morning and saw more new Evinrudes than I imagined they could build…”
Replied another, “Interesting! You would think that they might not want to let the cat out of the bag if that is true…”
Scant information given to village
Sturtevant village administrator Gerald Nellessen told The Journal Times Thursday morning that little advance warning had been given to the village regarding the closing.
“We found out about it like everyone else did,” he said. “We received a phone call about five minutes before … that there would be a press release at four o’clock (Wednesday). We weren’t given a copy of the press release.”
The only formal notification received by the village from BRP were U.S. Mail and email copies of the May 27 Notice of Workforce Reduction filing with the DWD that were sent to village president Jayme Hoffman.
“Anytime that you lose jobs it is obviously an economic devastation to the community, because there’s more people out of work and it’s only exacerbated by the COVID emergency,” Nellessen said. “We’re potentially going to have 387 more people out of work unless they can find employment elsewhere. Obviously, that has a whole trickle-down effect throughout the whole economy. We’d like to see people working and we’re hoping that the company can help those people with finding other employment at other manufacturing jobs that might be available in the area, and we’re hoping that some of the agencies in Racine County are going to be able to assist with that also.”
Despite the unexpected bad news, Nellessen is hopeful that Sturtevant and Racine County will be able to rebound from the job losses at BRP.
“There are still opportunities out there, there are still businesses that are hiring,” he said. “We have the Amazon Logistics that’s going to be opening here July 1st and I know that they were hiring. And there are other businesses that have been hiring, so we’re hopeful that this doesn’t affect people too long, that they’re able to find other places that they can land a job. We’re hopeful still that the company (BRP) … can work things out and be able to get that plant back up and operating in their business plan.”
Looking forward, Nellessen said BRP’s re-evaluation of its operations in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic is likely not a singular story.
“I think there’s a lot of companies right now that are going through similar situations,” he said. “As they look through and redesign their business models, hopefully they can come up with other ways to make income for the corporation that also results in more jobs for the people in the area.”
