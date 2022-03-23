365 days of vaccines: Today marks 1 full year of vaccination clinic at Regency Mall

RACINE — Wednesday, March 23, marked the 1-year anniversary of coronavirus vaccines being administered inside Regency Mall.

Tuesday, March 23, 2021, was the first day of the state-funded AMI Expeditionary Healthcare clinic in the mall, 5538 Durand Ave.

According to the City of Racine and to Racine County, more than 36,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Racine by AMI.

Throughout the past year, the county's vaccination rate grew from 25% to 58%.

Racine area officials heaped praise on the work of AMI in Racine.

“On behalf of Racine County Public Health Division, we thank AMI and DHS (Wisconsin Department of Health Services) for their monumental contribution to COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Racine County," Racine County Public Health Officer Jeff Langlieb said in a statement. "Their dedication, flexibility, reliability, and responsiveness to the community have been essential in ensuring that as many citizens have an opportunity to be vaccinated. We commend their efforts and welcome their ongoing commitment to serving the residents of Racine County."

Added Racine Mayor Cory Mason: “AMI has been a critical partner in our vaccination efforts in the City of Racine. They created the capacity for us to be creative in both our vaccine education efforts and our ability to meet our residents where they are to help get them vaccinated. Without their support, our vaccination rates would be much lower and it is very possible that more City residents would have lost their lives to COVID-19. I thank DHS for committing the resources to Racine and the AMI staff for helping to protect our community."

The AMI clinic at Regency Mall remains free and open to the public. Its current hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The rate of new vaccinations has fallen severely in 2022. During the last major spikes in cases in November and December, more than 4,000 doses were being administered in Racine County per week. But the week of March 13, only 190 doses were administered, according to DHS data.

DHS reports that those who are unvaccinated are three times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated, 9.5 times more likely to be hospitalized and 14.1 times more likely to die.