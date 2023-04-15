RACINE — A woman is dead after an altercation with an acquaintance led to a shooting early Saturday morning, according to police.

Racine police and fire departments responded to a report of a woman down in the roadway of the roundabout at the intersection of State and Spring streets around 5 a.m. Saturday.

According to a news release, officials found a 36-year-old woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. As of Saturday at 2 p.m., police did not identify the victim.

The Racine Police Department said this appears to be an isolated incident between the victim and the suspect who, as of Saturday, is still at large.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Wisconsin State Patrol was also at the scene, assisting RPD and RFD.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that the public may have about this incident.

The road reopened mid-day on Saturday.

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7784.

