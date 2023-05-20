RACINE — A 36-year-old Racine man died in a motorcycle crash Friday, the Racine Police Department reported.

According to a news release from the RPD, officers responded on Friday around 9:10 p.m. to State and Superior streets regarding a motorcycle and SUV crash.

The release said the operator and the three occupants of the SUV that hit the motorcycle remained on scene.

One of the occupants reported being minorly injured.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old man of Racine, was located in the 900 block of State Street. RPD said in the release he was breathing but unresponsive. He was taken to Ascension Medical Center and then airlifted to Milwaukee where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Racine police traffic investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this collision.

Any witnesses or people with information related to the crash are urged to call the Racine Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

