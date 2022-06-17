36 hours of unknown: How a family got stranded, and escaped, nearly unprecedented floodwaters around Yellowstone

A Caledonia family was camping in Yellowstone National Park. 24 hours later, they would end up trapped in a small Montana town without clean water and their original campsite was destroyed. Another 12 hours later, they were evacuated safely.

Chris Krupkowski spoke to The Journal Times Tuesday from Montana, where he said the family plans to continue their RV travels, undeterred by the danger they just avoided.

Krupkowski is on vacation with his wife and three kids. They initially intended to camp in Yellowstone until Friday, but historic flooding changed their plans.

“The takeaway out of this thing is that, after the last day of rain, the sun came out and there was actually a rainbow over the mountains and it was so you wouldn’t even know that there was devastation happening,” Krupkowski said.

Surrounded

When Krupkowski and his family traveled to Gardiner, Montana, a small mountain town located right at the edge of Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance, he did not expect to become landlocked for 36 hours; caught in the crosshairs of raging flash floods not seen in the area for over a century.

A combination of record rainfall and snowmelt devastated the northern region of the park — washing-out entire roadways and bridges, and destroying homes. Remarkably, to date, no serious injuries or fatalities have been reported in the flooding, although large swaths of the country’s most treasured national park may remain closed for months.

The first inkling that something was wrong came when Krupkowski and his family got up Monday morning. He noticed that his neighbors at the campground, who had previously packed up and left, had returned.

Krupkowski inquired as to why they came back and the party stated that they “literally can’t leave.” One of the two ways in and out was underwater.

The other campers were going to make a second attempt to exit Gardiner through the only other way out — Yellowstone National Park.

It was not long before the neighboring campers returned again reporting that the park was now completely closed.

They were entirely flooded in.

Disappointed but not yet panicked, Krupkowski and his family meandered around town — Gardiner’s population is less than 1,000 — and did some hiking. “We saw the (Yellowstone) River and how angry it looked,” Krupkowski said. Soon after, people out at the local shops started talking about how the water was no longer working and there were reports of blackout power outages in neighboring towns.

This was when Krupkowski began to realize the full magnitude of the situation. “We ran back to the camper and filled up our water tank, went to the gas station and filled up our truck, filled up our propane tank, and went to the grocery store — and it just so happens that Gardiner only has one small market,” Krupkowski said.

Campers formerly residing in tents were forced to take temporary refuge in local hotel lobbies. They had no electricity and had to rely on boiling water to get by. People with medical emergencies, including two pregnant women, needed to be airlifted out since there was no way for ambulances to traverse the floodwaters. They watched collapsed homes, barns and full-size trees get rushed down the river, while also witnessing riverbanks crumble and multiple mudslides.

In the midst of such uncertainty, Gardiner’s landlocked residents and stranded tourists spent their days watching the destruction in real time.

“Everyone really came together,” Krupkowski said. “Boy Scouts were giving out food and bottled water.”

Evacuation to vacation

Krupkowski and his family initially made camp at Yellowstone Hot Springs but had luckily moved to another location before the flooding. Once he and his family were cleared to evacuate the area mid-afternoon on Tuesday, Krupkowski stated that upon driving past their original campsite, he observed that it was now “completely gone — the whole ground was washed away,” adding, “if we didn’t know this was happening, we would be gone—our camper would be downriver.”

Krupkowski and his family were a little shaken but they did not let this experience hinder their adventurous spirit, telling The Journal Times that they plan on continuing their RV road trip across the United States.

