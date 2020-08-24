$350K already donated to cover Jacob Blake's medical bills, children and legal fees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — In fewer than 9 hours, a GoFundMe fundraiser to support Jacob Blake and his family received more than $350,000 in donations.

According to the page, the money will be used to pay for "medical bills, legal representation, support for his children and therapy costs." Several of Blake's children were inside the SUV Blake was trying to get into when he was shot by Kenosha Police officers Sunday afternoon, according to nationally known Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained by Blake's family.

Several other fundraisers supposedly to support Blake's family have been taken down by GoFundMe for being disgenuine, but "Justice for Jacob Blake" remains active as of Monday evening.

GoFundMe has officially confirmed that the page is set up by family members of the 29-year-old father of six.