35-year-old Mount Pleasant man loses battle with COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT — Adam Biddle, a 35-year-old Mount Pleasant man married less than a year ago, has died after a 3-week battle with coronavirus.

“He was definitely in the prime of his life and in a stage of his life he has never been happier, and all that was taken away,” his mother, Colleen Kane, said Tuesday.

Adam Raymond Biddle died on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter, at Ascension-SE Wisconsin Hospital Franklin Campus. Although he is from Racine County, his death was recorded as a Milwaukee County death because he died there.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 170 coronavirus deaths have been reported in the state, with 101 deaths in Milwaukee County and six in Racine County.

Biddle was a REAL School graduate; he went on to graduate from the University of Phoenix with a bachelor's degree in business. At age of 15, Biddle began working at the family business, R & B Grinding, where he was most recently the quality control manager, according to his obituary.

On Aug. 17, Biddle married Kelly Lynn Gudaitis.

"He was a lover of life. He made people smile," Kane said. "He was very much in love with his wife. He was just beginning his new journey with her."