35-year-old Mount Pleasant man loses battle with COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT — Adam Biddle, a 35-year-old Mount Pleasant man married less than a year ago, has died after a 3-week battle with coronavirus.
“He was definitely in the prime of his life and in a stage of his life he has never been happier, and all that was taken away,” his mother, Colleen Kane, said Tuesday.
Adam Raymond Biddle died on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter, at Ascension-SE Wisconsin Hospital Franklin Campus. Although he is from Racine County, his death was recorded as a Milwaukee County death because he died there.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 170 coronavirus deaths have been reported in the state, with 101 deaths in Milwaukee County and six in Racine County.
Biddle was a REAL School graduate; he went on to graduate from the University of Phoenix with a bachelor's degree in business. At age of 15, Biddle began working at the family business, R & B Grinding, where he was most recently the quality control manager, according to his obituary.
On Aug. 17, Biddle married Kelly Lynn Gudaitis.
"He was a lover of life. He made people smile," Kane said. "He was very much in love with his wife. He was just beginning his new journey with her."
"He enjoyed cooking with his mother, grilling and smoking meats, Superman, Green Bay Packers, fantasy football, travelling with his wife, and spoiling his canine companions, Beatrix, Lizzy and Minnie. Above all, Adam loved his family traditions and hanging out with all of his family and extensive circle of friends," his obituary stated.
Kane said the obituary included information about how Biddle died because most people, especially young people, don’t think this could happen to them.
“This is definitely something our family never thought would happen to us,” Kane said.
Kane said while her son was a “big guy,” he didn’t have any other underlying health condition. He had not traveled recently so it's believed it was transmitted locally, his mother said.
'Very, very difficult'
Biddle started having symptoms on March 21. By March 27, he was having difficulty breathing and went into the Franklin ER, where he was admitted immediately, Kane said. By the following Sunday he was intubated and put on a ventilator and later started dialysis because it affected his kidneys.
“He never came out of it,” Kane said.
Kane is a nurse herself; she said one of the hardest parts was that she wasn’t able to be there for her son in his last days.
“Being his mother and not being able to see him, was very, very difficult,” Kane said.
A pool player, a friend
Mark Chaffee, a Racine resident, said he had known Biddle for more than 10 years. They played together in the North Side Pool League and Biddle “shot a great game,” Chaffee said.
Chaffee was keeping tabs on Biddle’s condition through a billiards friend and Biddle’s aunt. “His vital signs were terrible and all that,” Chaffee was told. “Then all of a sudden he made a turn for the good, and then he was gone.”
According to his obituary, a memorial Mass will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine, once it is safe for family and friends to gather to celebrate his life.
His obituary states: "In memory of Adam, consider a blood donation or offer a kind deed to someone in need. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Wisconsin Humane Society or a COVID-19 Relief Fund.
"Heartfelt note of thanks to the entire staff of Ascension Hospital – Franklin for doing everything in their power in trying to save our dear Adam's life. May God bless and protect all of you!"
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed reporting to this story.
