 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
35 NEW POSITIONS

35 new positions available at upcoming UNFI job fair

  • 0
UNFI

Forklift operator Jon Strechenbach stacks products on racks which reach as high as 36 feet at the United Natural Foods distribution center in Sturtevant in June 2014. The company is ahead of the hiring pace it set last year. 

 MICHAEL BURKE, Journal Times file photo

STURTEVANT — United Natural Foods, Inc. is hosting a job fair this week hoping to fill 35 new positions. 

The job fair is happening from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday for warehouse workers and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday for truck drivers at UNFI's Racine Distribution Center, 3138 Highway H. 

According to a release from UNFI, the facility is looking to fill 30 open warehouse positions and five open driver positions. The roles range in starting salary from $20.50 to $27.50 an hour. 

The company is offering a strong benefits package including medical, dental and vision benefits as well as a 401(k) program. UNFI is also adding FlexShift, a shift selection program; Early Acces$, which allows associates a way to access their pay when they need it, outside of typical pay schedules; and Bright Horizons, which provides emergency backup childcare. 

The Bright Horizons benefit "gives working parents the peace of mind that if their regular childcare falls through, UNFI has their back," the release said. 

Humberto Marquez, talent acquisition manager at UNFI, will be available to speak at the job fair. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Michelle Wu sworn in as Boston Mayor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News