35 new positions available at upcoming UNFI job fair

STURTEVANT — United Natural Foods, Inc. is hosting a job fair this week hoping to fill 35 new positions.

The job fair is happening from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday for warehouse workers and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday for truck drivers at UNFI's Racine Distribution Center, 3138 Highway H.

According to a release from UNFI, the facility is looking to fill 30 open warehouse positions and five open driver positions. The roles range in starting salary from $20.50 to $27.50 an hour.

The company is offering a strong benefits package including medical, dental and vision benefits as well as a 401(k) program. UNFI is also adding FlexShift, a shift selection program; Early Acces$, which allows associates a way to access their pay when they need it, outside of typical pay schedules; and Bright Horizons, which provides emergency backup childcare.

The Bright Horizons benefit "gives working parents the peace of mind that if their regular childcare falls through, UNFI has their back," the release said.

Humberto Marquez, talent acquisition manager at UNFI, will be available to speak at the job fair.

